Vascular surgeon seeing patients in Portsmouth

David Dockray, M.D. Submitted photo

ASHLAND, KY– UK King’s Daughters vascular surgeon David Dockray, M.D., welcomes new patients to his office at 1729 Kinneys Lane in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Vascular surgeons specialize in the diagnosis and medical/surgical treatment of conditions affecting the circulatory and lymphatic systems, including carotid artery disease, peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), varicose veins, aortic aneurysm, the surgical placement of A/V fistulas for individuals receiving dialysis, and surgery for lymphedema.

Dr. Dockray has been on the medical staff at UK King’s Daughters since 2018. He earned his medical degree from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and completed general surgery residency at Abington Hospital – Jefferson Health in Abington, Pennsylvania. His fellowship training in vascular surgery was completed at Jobst Vascular Institute Promedica Toledo Hospital in Toledo, Ohio.

He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery with subspecialty certification in vascular surgery.

New patients and second-opinion consultations are welcome. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (740) 353-8100.