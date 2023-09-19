MSP Farmers Market to close season Oct 7

The market welcomed thousands of customers this season. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Main Street Portsmouth Farmers Market Sponsored by the Scioto County Commissioners has had a successful season and is set to close October 07. The market is one of the most popular stops for local produce and cottage industry goods such as soaps, candles, crafts, and more.

The event is continued its tradition of hosting on the Roy Rogers Esplanade, where it welcomed a plethora of vendors, many new, and thousands of shoppers throughout the season. Historically, the group has averaged around 15 to 22 vendors once things warm up and produce is heavy.

The market is supported by the Scioto County Commissioners, which has been an ongoing partnership for several years. The partnership allows the group to properly manage the event with cottage industry rules, host a plethora of events, provide a marketing budget, and more.

The event has regular attendees and new faces each week, but, according to the group, many of the guests and vendors end up feeling like a family as they meet every week over locally produced goods.

Main Street’s newest Executive Director, Emily Uldrich, has been managing the market with energy and excitement, with it being her first event series to see through to completion.

The director commented on the event saying that she believes it is one of the most important and she is passionate about carrying its legacy on.

“I think it is important, because it is difficult for people in the agriculture industry to be able to compete with national and international retail outlets,” Uldrich claimed. “It is nice to have an event like the farmers market, where the producers are the sellers. It is nice to cut out the middleman and for shoppers in the region to be able to access the very best that our region has to offer.”

The market operates through October 7, between 9 a.m. and noon on the Roy Rogers Esplanade.

“We are getting into the fall season of produce, so we’re starting to see things like gourds and fall decorations from our vendors,” Uldrich said. “We will be having one final prize wheel day on September 30, so we will once again be giving out $250 of our Scioto Bucks, sponsored by our County Commissioners, as well as $50 worth of Healthy Bucks sponsored by the Southern Ohio Medical Center.”

Uldrich says the season has been a huge success.

“We’ve broken multiple records by attendance and our vendors,” Udlrich said. “We’re excited to have had such a successful season and we hope to carry that momentum into next season for an even bigger and better market.”

According to Uldrich, they’ve been averaging 15 to 20 vendors.

“Our guests are always excited to have many different options for shopping,” Uldrich said. “They’re really excited to support local agriculture and our Appalachian crafters. It is such a wonderful atmosphere to see people they know and meet new friends.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.