Hannah Blythe to be sworn in as new SSU Student Trustee

Blythe Submitted photo

Shawnee State University student Hannah Blythe was recently appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Office as the newest Student Trustee to serve on the institution’s Board of Trustees. A West Union, Ohio native, Blythe wanted to serve on the Board to have the opportunity to speak up for her fellow students.

“I wanted to serve on the Board of Trustees because I loved the idea of being a voice for students,” she said. “I also liked the idea of being able to voice the concerns of my peers and work towards finding a solution.”

Blythe is enrolled in the Master of Occupational Therapy program and choose to attend SSU because of the benefits of the smaller class sizes and student involvement on campus. In this new position, she is looking forward to working with the other board members and learning more about the impact of SSU on the community.

“I am hoping that through this position I am able to bridge the gap between students, faculty, and board members so that we can work together to make SSU one of the best institutions there is,” she said. “I am excited to meet everyone and see where this opportunity takes me.”

Blythe was sworn into her new position on the SSU Board of Trustees Friday, Sept. 11 during the Board’s regular meeting.

To learn more about the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees, visit www.shawnee.edu/bot.