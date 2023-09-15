McManus

We have another sequel this week with The Nun 2. If you’re familiar with the Conjuring films/universe, you’ll know this entry stems from those. To give you a little breakdown, The Conjuring (5 STARS!) started a “universe” of different horror stories/films back in 2013. Essentially what has happened is that Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) who are real life people come into contact with entities, priests, in the case a demonic nun and this had led to spin-off films. Here we have the continuation of The Nun’s story. In 2018, The Nun was released, and I remember seeing it with my family, that’s about all I remember from it. It was forgettable, clearly. There were some jump scares, which my mom loved, but the story was cookie-cutter and I didn’t even expect a sequel. Yet here we are. Would this film be any better or a quick cash grab because HALLOWEEN is around the corner!

Onto the film.

We open in France in the 1950s. We see a priest and a young boy working around a monastery for finish up the day. It looks like they are both cleaning up and all is calm. At the moment. Immediately the film adds an eerie score to the background to cause the audience to sit on the edge of their seats. Where is this nun I asked myself? Don’t worry she’s not far off. The opening had a few jump scares and throughout we will see the Nun, who is named Valak pop in and out of the frame. This actually worked this time around. You would focus on the characters talking and then ever so often you’d see Valak pop out her hand would appear on a doorframe.

I won’t give more of the opening away, but I was impressed. This was going to be a wild ride. However, this is where the film loses me at parts. We meet Sister Irene (Farmiga) who is off to Italy to work in a convent. We also have Maurice (Bloquet) is at a boarding school in France where he befriends their teacher and a young girl. The problem I had was, the film doesn’t do a great job differentiating where we were. I honestly thought everyone was together for half the film. This obviously let to confusion as to why they weren’t just meeting together to discuss the bumps in the night. This was distracting, and it didn’t help we kept getting flashbacks and dream sequences that put everyone together. I think it was poor editing and pacing.

We then get to the climax and things get turned “up to 11” on a scale of 10. I thought there is NO WAY anyone is making it out of this. You’ll have to watch this to see if they do.

Here’s what works:

The cast is good. Taissa Farmiga who is played by the real-life sister to the lead in The Conjuring films (Vera Farmiga) We also had her friend Sister Debra played by Storm Reid. Eagled eyed fans will know this actor from The Last of US tv series. Nice addition to this universe.

The jump scares are the highlight of this. Valak the nun is creepy. There is not hiding that. I will admit I jumped twice which usually doesn’t happy in horror films anymore. Well done.

What doesn’t work:

Everything else. It isn’t a great film. The score works in parts, but others its cheesy and overbearing. The story line is paper thin and confusing at the same time. It really doesn’t do a great job of showing the audience the locations they are in until halfway through the movie. Also at times, the CGI is sub-par quality.

Lastly, the biggest complaint is the ending! It is complete chaos and then just flips things. It doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t work.

This film isn’t forgettable like the first, because it’s so over-the-top. If you’re excited for horror movies and fall approaching, I would suggest any of the other Conjuring universe films. This is a skip for me. 2 stars (for the two jump scares) out of 5