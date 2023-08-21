The 2023 West Senators football team Paul Boggs | Daily Times

WEST PORTSMOUTH — West football won its first Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship in 14 years last fall.

Fast forward eight months, and second-year head coach Todd Gilliland and his 2023 Senators are looking to turn the page to defend their league title.

“Coming off the league championship, it was great coming into the offseason. Guys have worked hard in the weightroom, practices have been really good so far,” Gilliland said, at the PWHS football media day. “We’re building off of that, and the good thing is that guys know that last year is over. We can use the momentum that we had last year to build on, but at the same time it’s a new year. Nothing’s going to be handed to them and they know they’ve got to come ready to work and improve.”

West will look to replace some key positions from their 2022 team in quarterback Mitchell Irwin, as well as running back and linebacker Ryan Sissel.

Sissel, in fact, was a three-time first team all-Southeast District Division V honoree —including his senior season as a first-team all-Ohio running back.

The Senators’ 11-man senior class will bear a lot of the workload as returning starters from a season ago.

Included in that group are Trevor Fike, Cole Tipton, Jeffery Bishop, Cole Windsor, Hayden Lore, Reece Coleman and Logan Hurst.

“We’ve got a great group of seniors,” Gilliland said. “Guys like Trevor Fike, Cole Tipton, Jeffery Bishop, Cole Windsor — guys that have played a lot of ball for us. They’re four-year starters and guys that have been around the program. Hayden Lore has developed into a good ballplayer the last few years, looking for a lot of big things from Reece Coleman and he’s stepped up as a leader, along with a guy like Logan Hurst on the offensive and defensive line. Jakob Tipton’s come out as a senior this year for us. There’s a lot of guys in that upper class who have really stepped up.”

Tipton will take snaps as West’s starting quarterback for his senior year, a transition from his previous starting wide receiver role.

“Cole Tipton’s going to slide over from wide receiver and be the quarterback this year,” Gilliland said. “He adds a different dimension, different type of quarterback than Mitchell was. More of a runner, offers some different things but he’s doing a great job as well.”

Underclassmen returnees for West include all-Ohioan and SOC II Lineman of the Year Kade Woods, Jack Geier, Nichol Rapp, and starting running back Mason Parker.

“Several of our underclassmen we expect to contribute as well,” Gilliland said. “Looking for big things from Jack Geyer on the offensive line, Nichol Rapp started on the offensive line for us last year as a sophomore. Kade Woods was offensive lineman of the year and first team all-state as a sophomore. He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster. He hasn’t gotten complacent with the accolades, he’s used that as motivation to continue to get better. Mason Parker played both ways for us last year. We lost a lot, but we also have a lot of guys returning who we’re confident in.”

West’s schedule includes their usual SOC II slate, with non-league games against Fairland, Portsmouth, Hillsboro and Wellston.

The Senators will host the Dragons, Trojans, and Indians in weeks one through three, before traveling to face the Golden Rockets in week four.

In league play, West travels to Waverly in week five, hosts Minford in week six, travels to Valley and league newcomer Northwest in weeks seven and eight, hosts Oak Hill in week nine, and travels to Wheelersburg to conclude the regular season in week 10.

“Our goal’s to defend the title, it’s always your goal to win the league. It changes the dynamic a little bit being the defending league champs, but we’ve tried to take the approach that this is a new season,” Gilliland said. “Every season is different, we’ve got to move forward and build on that and try to step up each week. Take each challenge as it comes our way.”