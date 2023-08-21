The 2023 Wheelersburg Pirates football team Paul Boggs | Daily Times

WHEELERSBURG — They say speed kills.

Against a killer of a schedule for Wheelersburg’s Pirates, including some contests in which Wheelersburg will be an underdog, that speed of a Pirate sword will need to be a dragon slayer.

Touting this band of Pirates as “the fastest team we’ve ever had”, in his now 16 years as the ‘Burg football head coach, Rob Woodward will count on that speed —and up-front size — to neutralize some of the Pirates’ inexperience and youth.

There are 70 on Wheelersburg’s roster, but breaking it down by grade level, it only sports a dozen seniors.

There were 13 Pirates which graduated off last season’s 7-3 (9-4 overall) regular-season squad, which won a pair of state playoff games — before falling to Harvest Prep in the Division V Region 19 postseason for the second consecutive season.

Both of those outcomes against the Warriors were by less than a single solitary touchdown.

The Warriors will be the final non-league opponent this fall, following the opening three-game gauntlet of at Ironton and at Jackson —sandwiched around a home tilt against Cincinnati McNicholas.

Then there’s the Southern Ohio Conference Division II slate —as West is the defending champion for the first time in a decade-and-a-half.

So speed, size, and perhaps most importantly hunger has Wheelersburg’s motors revving —and hopefully for the Pirates, the cannon booming.

“We’re going to be young in a lot of areas, but a lot of talent,” said Woodward. “Lot of height and size up front too, and a lot of depth at all the positions. Guys we can move around and keep fresh out there. Then speed in terms of depth, but then guys that can play multiple spots. We have a lot of experience and youth in terms of age, but our practices have been intense. Our number-one goal every year is the SOC championship. This year’s group learned last year as we had some fresh faces in there at different times, those guys have come with a little more of an understanding of what they need to do and have worked extremely hard. Last year’s team was the strongest team I’ve ever had, when you look at the numbers we put together in the weight room. This year’s team is the fastest team we’ve ever had, in terms of overall foot speed, quickness off the ball, our times on 40s (yard dashes), our shuttle runs and side-to-side movements.”

Perhaps the Pirates’ top overall player is six-foot tall and 170-pound senior Landon Hutchinson, who returns as the team’s leading tackler at 83 —and as a first team all-Southeast District Division V linebacker.

Woodward said Hutchinson posted at least one of every available defensive statistic —“including a blocked kick”.

He is also the backup quarterback, and should see snaps in certain Pirate packages —plus he can run, and throw, from the halfback spot.

“Landon brings an enthusiasm and energy every day in practice on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s been great to see on the offensive side when he steps right in at quarterback,” said Woodward. “He is not afraid to step in and be vocal, he is extremely vocal in fact, and it’s been a good learning tool for our younger guys to see how this needs to be done.”

The majority of the other seniors —both defensively and offensively —sport size, including two-year starting left tackle in 6-5 255-pound Cole Estep.

Nate May (5-10, 242) returns at center, as Cody Risner (6-4, 205) returns at defensive end —and will play tight end.

The other defensive end is Brayden Maxie —at 6-3 and 250.

Kolton Salyers, at 6-2 and 220, returns at inside linebacker along with Hutchinson —and 6-3 and 185-pound Jake Darling.

Jackson Willoughby (5-8, 205) will be a defensive tackle, with Rowdy Watkins (5-11, 150) at defensive back.

Then there’s a pair of jacks-of-all-trades —seniors Creed Warren (5-9, 160) and Devon Lattimore (6-1, 155), as Warren was a Special Mention all-district performer while Lattimore transferred from Portsmouth.

Warren will be used as a kickoff and punt returner, a wide receiver, and as a running back.

Lattimore can do those same duties, although he primarily will play wideout.

And, definitely don’t forget about the Pirates’ placekicker and punter —a first-team all-Ohio kicker in Connor Estep (5-11, 160, sr.).

Last year, Estep drilled a perfect 59-of-59 on extra-point kicks, booted six field goals, and punted for a 38-yard average.

Among the juniors Woodward mentioned were the other two starting offensive linemen —6-5 and 295 Landon Evans and 6-1 and 240 Noah Clausing.

Others included lineman Logan Evans (6-1, 205), defensive back Xander Mowery (5-11, 145), outside linebacker Jack Pickelsimer (5-10, 150), running back Riley Cunningham (5-10, 165) and running back Elijah Brown (5-10, 170).

Woodward went on to discuss the talented — and even highly-touted — sophomore class, as Braylon Rucker (5-11, 150) takes over at quarterback for the graduated run-oriented signal-caller Eli Jones.

“Our sophomores are an extremely talented group, and our juniors are where most of our linemen are. Braylon really commands the offense and understands what needs to happen,” said the coach. “He understands it’s his job to disperse the ball to these athletes while still giving us great foot speed, and he hasn’t missed a beat throwing the football.”

Speaking of which, Rucker can pass the football to fellow sophomores Kenyon Evans, Logan Adkins, Hunter Bivens and Landon McGraw.

Those sophomores sure are to be tested with the aforementioned non-league slate —plus the top tier of the SOC II, in which Waverly, Minford and West will likely challenge for the championship along with the Pirates.

“Waverly, Minford and West are always games you have to bring your very best, and last year with West we didn’t bring our best and they did,” recalled Woodward. “It was a learning moment for us.”

But fast forward to these fast Pirates, in which Woodward believes blends in well with Wheelersburg’s size —and against the Orange and Black’s ambitious schedule.

“Since January, this group has been working and we’ve really enjoyed them in terms of what they have accomplished in the weight room and speed-wise. They really get along well together and are disciplined, and it’s been a fun group to coach,” he said. “We expect to compete with every single team on our schedule to the point that those are games we should win. We should go out and win and we have to put them together. That brutal schedule is going to be a challenge, we have to understand that each one of them is a challenge and no matter what takes place, we’re trying to get ourselves to be the best football team we can be come October and November.”

