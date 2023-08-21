The 2023 Green Bobcats football team Paul Boggs | Daily Times

FRANKLIN FURNACE — After a winning season and state playoff appearance in 2022, the Green Bobcats — under the direction of fourth-year head coach Chad Coffman — will be looking to build on their successes from a season ago.

With the building of their new school system set to completed in mid-September, Coffman discussed a new obstacle this year’s Bobcats will be working to overcome.

“Our guys won’t go to their new school until the day of game four. We’re in a little bit of a different situation than would be typical, but I feel like I’m used to that,” Coffman said. “We’re a small school, so we’ll have to stay healthy and be as good as our work takes us.”

Key returning players for Green include seniors Abe McBee, Nathaniel Brannigan, Braxton Conschafsky, Ethan Blevins, Brett Chaney and Cole Maynard, as well as juniors Blake Smith and Quincy Merrill.

But McBee, an all-Southeast District Division VII first-team linebacker, is believed to be lost for the season with a serious knee injury.

“We lost some guys that left us with some big holes to fill,” Coffman said. “But we have some guys returning who have played a lot for us. Nathaniel Brannigan is a really good player on both sides. Braxton Conschafsky’s been a four-year starter on both sides. Ethan Blevins, Brett Chaney, and Cole Maynard all seniors now with playing experience for us up front. Blake Smith and Quincy Merrill are two juniors who we’re asking to take on a bigger role. With only 22 or 23 kids and some already banged up, it’s going to have to be that next-man-up scenario. Just have to be ready to step up and play.”

Green traveled to Millersport in its week-one opener to face Fairfield Christian Academy, then hit the road again — to face Grove City Christian the following week.

The Bobcats’ home opener is week three versus Manchester.

They’ll then travel to Southern in week four, before hosting Fairview (Ky.) in week five to close out non-league play.

Green will have home games versus Notre Dame, South Gallia and Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play, while traveling to Symmes Valley and East.

“Fairfield Christian Academy again, we played them last year and they ended up a really solid team who won their first-round playoff game. Grove City Christian, pretty good offensively,” Coffman said. “Manchester week three, week four we go to Southern and week five we go to Fairview. Eastern won the league last year, they bring a lot of guys back and are a bigger school. They’re the front runner in my mind until I see something different. After Eastern I think it’ll be pretty wide open with some unknowns.”

Coffman says the Bobcats’ focus in the early stages of their season is working to improve each day in practice, building their depth in key positions, and staying healthy.

“You’re always excited to get back out there, we were able to have some good moments and building moments,” Coffman said. “You want to go back out and do those same things. Working on our tempo and depth, conditioning at the early stages in the season. Trying to get a little bit better every day. Teams that get better every day end up being pretty good.”