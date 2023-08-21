The 2023 Notre Dame Titans football team Paul Boggs | Daily Times

PORTSMOUTH — High atop on Sunrise Avenue in Portsmouth, and directly down along the Ohio River inside historic Spartan Municipal Stadium, there’s winds of change blowing for the Notre Dame High School football team.

That’s because the tradition-rich Titans have a new head coach, an entirely new philosophy, and a new outlook on the season —one which saw one program depart the Southern Ohio Conference Division I, but in favor of another entering.

With 22 Titans on the roster, Buster Davis is the first-year head coach —taking the reigns from 18-year mentor Bob Ashley, and replacing the longtime wing-T offense with an up-tempo, blitzkrieg approach.

Davis, in his NDHS media day interview, did speak quite confidently of his squad —and what his goals are for these Titans of 2023.

“The teams here don’t know me. So they have to prepare for Notre Dame differently than they have in the past. But we take every team seriously, no matter what. But our goal is we want every team when they walk off the field to know they got hit by Notre Dame,” revealed Davis. “What’s been in the past here, it doesn’t matter for right now. Extremely excited. We have two goals every year. Win the SOC and win a state title. It’s that simple and I do believe we have the ability to do that here.”

As for how Davis arrived in Portsmouth from the football hotbeds of Florida and Georgia, Notre Dame High School Athletic Director Bob Boldman and Notre Dame High School Principal J.D. McKenzie made the case of that close-knit Titan Territory.

“Bob (Boldman) explained to me how this place is very tight-knit and family-oriented. And how good the kids were, and how the kids can be molded,” said the coach. “That’s why I came. The kids have really responded well and taken it all in. We’re doing a lot right now, and a lot of things right now that these kids probably aren’t accustomed to doing. They’ve had a really good transition as well. Whenever you have somebody new, there are people who jump off the ship and people who jump on. That’s okay. But the kids who are here have been truly committed since June 5.”

Davis’ background is noteworthy —as the Daytona Beach, Florida native played his collegiate football for Florida State University, before being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL in the 2007 Draft’s third round.

Davis was briefly member of the Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans —before moving into coaching as a college coordinator and high school head coach.

Now, it’s all about the transition to Notre Dame.

“The transition has gone very well. The coaching staff, our junior high program, our kids and our parents, we’ve done a really good job of taking our program and moving forward with it and doing the best we possibly can,” said Davis. “I want to be able to construct our program to a way where we are able to win here consistently and for a very long time. This year, we have 22 kids and I can say great things about all of them. They all have come in here and just committed to what we’re doing and committed to a new philosophy and a new brand of football.”

That new brand is an all-out attack mode.

“We’re going to be attacking on both defense and offense. When I say ‘attacking’ on offense, we’re going to push the ball and play four-down football. I think we’re going to be very explosive, and that’s the goal. Put people in situations to where they are playing from behind. Create advantages on the edges for us with our athletes. We’re unconventional and that’s a good thing,” added Davis. “Defensively, we’re going to attack you by finding our matchups that we want to exploit. When you make a change, we’re going to match that and take advantage of that.”

There are other changes for the Titans aside from head coach and schemes —primarily key graduation losses and transfers.

The Titans’ two bookends on the defensive line —Carter Campbell and Dominic Sparks —are playing college football now, at Ohio Wesleyan University and Eastern Kentucky University respectively.

Campbell was actually a three-time all-Southeast District Division VII first-team defensive lineman, climbing the all-Ohio ladder to first-team status as a senior.

He was a second-team defensive lineman as a junior, and Honorable Mention at that spot as a sophomore.

Gavin Hart, a two-time all-district first-team running back, transferred to Ironton for his senior campaign.

Hart would have been a seventh senior —as senior Cody Metzler returns at outside linebacker and tight end.

Metzler missed all but five plays of his junior year, suffering a season-ending foot injury in the Titans’ opener.

Other seniors are four two-way linemen —twin brothers Brayden Shepherd and Brock Shepherd, returning center Jake Edwards, and “sixth man” offensive front man Wyatt Crawford.

Crawford could see more impactful snaps on the defensive line.

Davis is emphasizing physicality, but perhaps more importantly the correct technique.

“We want our linemen to be physical, create physicality, and have that proper technique. You can be a physical team, but if you’re not technique-sound, or doing what you are supposed to do, it doesn’t matter. Our biggest thing is getting our kids in position to do their jobs,” he said. “The physicality will eventually come.”

The other senior is the coach’s son, Jordan Davis — a standout running back and middle linebacker.

“I am excited to see these six seniors all do really well, and we have a bunch of young kids that are really good too,” said the elder Davis.

Then there’s the junior and half-dozen sophomore class —which includes all-purpose offensive performers and defensive backs Myles Phillips and Eugene Collins, fellow junior and right tackle Brody Coleman, and the sophomore quarterback tandem of Ethan Kingrey and Luke Cassidy.

Most of the Titans offer now two, or even already three, years of varsity experience.

That’s a premium, and a luxury at such a small school, Davis explained.

“You can’t put a price on experience. It’s invaluable. Out of the 22 kids, we probably have around 14 that played a little bit last year in some capacity, or a lot in some capacity,” he said. “That part of it makes it easier to transition.”

Davis also emphasizes details, and always having backup plans.

“We’re going to find matchups we want to go after and we’re going to go after them. The biggest thing about us is we always have a plan A, B, C and D. Our kids are going to be in so many different spots, but that allows us to do what we want to do,” he said. “And just lock in on more attention to detail. Really good teams do things not until they get it right, but to where they are not getting it wrong.”

Davis was already doing his “homework” on Notre Dame’s opponents —as Northwest no longer is in the SOC I, Eastern is the defending division champion, and South Gallia joins the league.

“I’ve done my homework and my research,” he said. “I’ve seen the last two or three years of film on every team we play this year.”

Indeed, winds of change are in full force at Notre Dame —as Davis didn’t hold back on the Titans’ two goals.

“Like I said, two goals here. Win the SOC and a state title,” he said. “We can do it.”

