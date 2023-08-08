Notre Dame Class of 2022 graduate Carter Campbell (22) makes a tackle and forces a fumble during the Titans’ 49-0 win over Symmes Valley last fall. Courtesy of Jason Cate, 451 Photography | Submitted

PORTSMOUTH — After a stellar career on the gridiron for his Notre Dame Titans, Class of 2022 graduate Carter Campbell made the decision to continue his football and academic career at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Campbell was a three-time Division VII OPSWA Southeast District first team selection during his sophomore through senior seasons as a Titan, including earning first team all-Ohio honors last fall.

In his senior year, Campbell totaled 70 tackles (20 for loss), nine sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 catches for 174 yards and four touchdowns on offense.

“It is super exciting to be able to have the opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at the next level,” Campbell said. “Ever since I was a kid I have dreamed of playing football in college so to see that dream come to fruition it is a good feeling. I can’t wait to see the opportunities that OWU gives me and how I will be put in a great position to set up my future.”

There were several factors that led Campbell to picking OWU as the school he’d be picking as his home for the next four years.

“There were a ton of good reasons that made me feel that OWU was the right place for me. After I got up on campus and was able to see all the facilities it just felt like home,” Campbell said. “I was familiar with the area prior to me getting recruited up there so that definitely helped me feel comfortable being there. The coaching staff also was a huge part in what made me choose OWU, they made me feel like family from the very first time I talked to them. They are very personable and value so many other aspects in life aside from football so to see that it made me feel good about OWU.”

Campbell said after speaking with the OWU coaching staff, led by 12-year head coach Tom Watts, they plan on using his abilities as part of their defensive scheme.

The Owls of Ohio Wesleyan University are an NCAA Division III member of the North Coach Athletic Conference (NCAC). They finished the 2022 season with a 6-4 overall record.

“The coaching staff plans on using me at the defensive end position,” Campbell said. “They have told me they like my speed and my ability to get my hands up over the offensive line and bat down passes.”

In addition to his four years as a Notre Dame football player, Campbell was also a four-year member of the Titans’ basketball program, as well as playing two years of varsity baseball.

“My time at Notre Dame was nothing short of amazing. I loved all four years that I spent there. Playing high school football with your best friends and for the community that you grew up in is just a surreal feeling,” Campbell said. “Those four years gave me some of my best memories that I will always cherish. We had our ups and downs, we started off my freshman year and didn’t win a single game that season, but my teammates and I just kept chipping away. We pushed each other to get better and by our senior year we had definitely turned our program around. I was able to play for Coach Bob Ashley which I will forever be grateful for, that man instilled so many valuable qualities in me that I will take with me all through life. He was the one that gave me a shot at defensive end my freshman year and worked with me through my next few years at that position. All the coaches I had at my time at Notre Dame I contribute to me having the opportunity to play at the collegiate level. All in all I will definitely remember my time at Notre Dame in a positive matter.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved