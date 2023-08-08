Wheelersburg’s Derrick Lattimore and Eric Lattimore, seated center and right respectively, announce their intentions to play college football for Marietta College. Seated with them is mother Royna Lattimore. Standing are, from left, brother Matthew Lattimore, Wheelersburg High School football head coach Rob Woodward and father Derrick Lattimore. Submitted photo Eric Lattimore (18) was a standout wide receiver and return specialist for three years for the Wheelersburg High School football team. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com Derrick Lattimore (2) was a standout running back for three years for the Wheelersburg High School football team. Courtesy of Terry Stevenson of www.burgsports.com

WHEELERSBURG — Derrick Lattimore likely keeps a lower profile —polite but quite quiet and rather reserved.

Eric Lattimore, conversely, candidly comes across as open, taking advantage of an interview opportunity to freely speak his love for football.

Together, this twin tandem played key roles in the past three seasons for the Wheelersburg Pirates —and now will continue their academic and athletic lives together at the next level.

That’s because Eric and Derrick, five-foot and nine-inch Pirate offensive standouts, recently and officially announced their intentions to play college football —at Marietta College for head coach Andy Waddle.

The Lattimores were flanked at their recent signing ceremony by their parents Derrick and Royna Lattimore, brother Matthew Lattimore, Wheelersburg High School football head coach Rob Woodward, and a few Pirate teammates and friends.

One of those Pirate teammates, Zavier Stanley, signed with Marietta College at a later date —but will join the Lattimores in Marietta, as the Pioneers play in the Ohio Athletic Conference as members of the NCAA Division III.

As far as all-Southeast District Division V and/or all-Ohio accolades, only Eric Lattimore —in his senior season as a first-team all-purpose performer at the district level —landed such honors.

That translated to Special Mention all-Ohio as a wide receiver, but more on the Lattimores’ career statistics momentarily.

The twins wanted to play college football together, and Marietta made it happen for them.

“I’m really excited about Eric and I playing together in college. It’s something we’ve dreamed about since we were kids. We wanted to play together all throughout school and in college if possible. So this is exciting this is happening,” said Derrick. “Marietta paid us the most attention and wanted us the most of the schools showing interest.”

That trio of other schools showing interest was Notre Dame College in Cleveland and Fairmont State University and Alderson Broaddus in West Virginia, although A-B has recently closed.

But the decision to attend and play for Marietta was more than just about football.

Eric explained that Marietta’s “good academics were a key part of it” —along with its football afterlife.

“They said they would do anything to help us even after we graduate. It’s not just your football life for four years there they care about,” he said. “I fell in love with Marietta. Marietta pursued us the most of any school, Derrick and I both. We’ve been together, played together our whole lives. We waned to try to continue that and play in college together. It’s a huge opportunity for us to take advantage of. To play at the next level, to do it with my twin brother beside me, I am really excited to share this with Derrick.”

The Pioneers play a spread-the-field formation offense, and according to the Lattimores, “it’s similar concepts” to what Wheelersburg with Woodward ran over the past three falls.

Derrick played tailback, or “I” back, in the Pirates’ plans —and sandwiched around an injury-plagued junior campaign, rushed for at least 784 yards on at least 95 carries as a sophomore AND senior.

Derrick dealt with a Grade 3 ankle sprain for several weeks his junior season, but declared himself in a recent interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times as “100-percent healthy” from that.

“I still need to work on everything. The pace of the game especially for running backs in a spread offense is much different than high school. I’m going back to a lot of basics, doing different drills and improving my speed and agility,” he said. “But I am healthy and I want to stay healthy.”

Derrick — weighing two pounds shy of an even 200 — did have the ability to bulldoze his way for necessary short yardage, or break off a long touchdown run once he broke tackles at the point of attack.

Eric, also, was and is a threat to score every time he touched the pigskin —and it showed in all three phases.

As a junior, he tallied six total touchdowns and 849 all-purpose yards —including one punt return for a touchdown on nine returns for 162 yards.

He also rushed for one touchdown and caught four —while rushing for 231 yards on 37 carries and receiving for 270 yards on 22 receptions.

He also returned nine kickoffs for 193 yards.

His statistics were even more impressive and eye-popping as a senior.

Along with four interceptions, five pass deflections and 18-and-a-half tackles as a cornerback, he amassed seven total touchdowns and 1,225 all-purpose yards.

That included four scores and 560 rushing yards on 36 carries, two TDs and 312 receiving yards on 22 catches, and one touchdown and 225 yards on 11 punt returns.

The Pioneers’ plans, he said, have him playing primarily slot receiver —but don’t be surprised to see him on special teams, or eventually even a cover-corner situation against a multiple-wide receiver set.

“I just want to find ways to get on the field, and when I do, do what I can to get the ball in my hands and help out my team. Whether that’s kickoffs, punt returns, wide receiver screens, jet sweeps. Take advantage of every opportunity I am given. I am really excited about the chance to shine – and showcase what I can do,” said Eric. “I am extremely motivated to play because not everyone gets to play college football.”

While at Wheelersburg, the Lattimores made the Pirates better —two times a Region 19 semifinalist, sandwiched around their junior year in which Wheelersburg won the Southern Ohio Conference Division II championship and was Region 19 runner-up.

“Playing at Wheelersburg was a fun experience. Practices were great every day. (Wheelersburg head coach Rob) Mr. Woodward is a good man and leader for our team’s development,” said Derrick.

The Lattimores, with fall camp opening on Thursday, reported to Marietta on Tuesday.

Derrick plans to major in Information Systems, simply stating his goals of “pursuing a degree and putting the work in to get myself on the field.”

Eric, whose interview with The Portsmouth Daily Times extended almost a full half-hour, plans to major in psychology —and naturally applied that field to the gridiron itself.

The Lattimores’ mother, Royna, is the Psychologist for South Central Ohio ESC.

“Psychology extends into football. I want to push myself, push my limits,” said Eric.

The Lattimores probably pushed each other all their lives to better themselves, and now get to continue those lives — as differing as their interview personalities perhaps may be — at the next level.

Together.

