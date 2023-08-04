McManus

This week we have the other half of the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon. It was debated on which film to watch first, Oppenheimer or Barbie. To do a double feature, or not. Unfortunately, I didn’t carve out the 5+ hours for a double feature, but I can see why both of the films mentioned work together. I will touch on that at the end of our review. I will also start by saying plainly, “this film is for the girls…” I promised to start with that to the person I saw this with. Which is true in a sense.

Which is also a good thing! I hadn’t seen so much pink in all my life at the theaters! We had some of the best marketing I’ve ever seen for any film. I’ve heard about Barbie for months and it allowed me to be excited and curious. However, would this be all just a clever marketing ploy, or a good film under the glitter of Barbieland?

Onto the film.

We open with “Stereotypical” Barbie (Robbie) in Barbieland. Here the narrator (Mirren) explains to us about life in Barbieland. We also meet many of the other Barbies and Kens and even Allan (Cera.) I will say one of the reasons I liked this film is I learned about all these different dolls. Many of you reading will yell and say, “WE KNOW ALLAN!” I didn’t know this was a real doll until seeing him on screen. Side note, Allan is cool! We learn quickly that in Barbieland, the Barbies hold all the important jobs, and this is truly a matriarchal society. We meet “Beach” Ken (Gosling) who as his name implies likes the beach and loves Barbie. Here it seems like the film is going to be your typical romantic comedy, will cheesy jokes and eye-rolling moments. I was wrong.

As Barbie (Robbie) is at a party, she suddenly mentioned DYING! A doll is worried about her life? This puts everything in a tailspin. She develops flat feet, can’t float out of bed anymore. Things are bad! We then see her take a trip to meet “Weird” Barbie (played by SNL’s Kate McKinnon) who is again like the name implies weird. I then learned that “Weird” Barbies are a thing. Most kids took their barbies, cut their hair, drew on them, threw them, probably chewed on them. Then we get “weird.” I loved all moments with this character and from here the film shifts from cookie-cutter to eye-opening. Yes, a movie about dolls has substance.

We learn that Barbie (Robbie) needs to go find the child playing with her. Apparently, the child is having sad thoughts, and this is causing the Barbie to develop flat feet, sadness, no glitter, etc. So off Barbie goes! But wait, Ken comes too!!

That’s all of the plot we will discuss but WOW. I was impressed again this week.

Here’s what works: You can see from the cast list its extensive each Barbie or Ken played by someone else and having their own personality or lack thereof. It is a touch overkill, but each doll was/is a real doll. So, for the real audience (not necessarily me) its needed. I did leave out one actor who plays a version of Ken that I felt was a fun cameo. I don’t want to ruin that for you.

The soundtrack is FANTASTIC. We had Oppenheimer’s heavy, score to add tension and an unease throughout in comparison. Barbie adds fun songs, funny songs, and they also help transitions scenes and emotions. Well done and also this is the first moment I thought about “Barbenheimer.”

The imagery, also impressive. You truly feel like you’re seeing dolls and their accessories come to life. When Barbie and Ken get to the real world, they clash with the “normal” people and the vibrant colors, the dialogue, their actions add to the “fish out of water” theme.

Lastly, the plot and the existential crisis that Barbie (Robbie) has. If you go into this thinking its just a fun romantic comedy. Ken chasing Barbie. You’re wrong. This is why the film is getting the score it is. As I looked at people going into the movie, as I watched the audience watching this. I realized this is a special film. Whereas the film didn’t resonate with me until Ken starts being Ken…Also to ANYONE I wrote songs for and played the guitar to try to get a date. I’m sorry. I realize how TERRIBLE THAT IS! Slight spoilers!!! That being said, I saw kids, and people young and old vibing with this film. Hearing the story, but also thinking of the memories of their childhoods and their dolls. There is a truly exceptional monologue by a character named Gloria (Ferrera) and as she finished an audience member yelled out in agreement. If I remember correctly it was, “Expletive Yea!” The packed theater erupted. That was a cool moment.

What doesn’t work? The film drags at moments, it knows what it wants to say but sometimes runs in circles saying it. However, this doesn’t make it a bad film. This is one that will become an instant classic for the audience it wants. I am more of an Oppenheimer fan, but I appreciate good cinema, and this is good cinema. I laughed out loud, I smiled more than I have in a while seeing the audience and their joy. I cringed and sunk down in my seat as Ken being Ken gave me flashbacks of idiotic ways, I’ve tried to win affection. SO BAD.

Lastly, does Barbie and Oppenheimer work together? My friend Kasie McCreary said this to me before I watched both, “Oppenheimer asks if the weight of existence is worth its experience. Barbie asks the same thing, then answers “yes.” Also, “And for a woman, that darkness is super relatable. This expectation versus reality kind of thing. Barbie as a doll/idea took what was feminine and made it a superpower (you can be an astronaut! A surfer! Miss America! The president!). Grappling with the reality it hard. And the movie nails it.” Kasie nails it too, I can’t begin to understand that feeling, but I could sense it in the theater. I could sense those feelings with the excitement and the majority of the audience glued to the screen. Thanks for the insight, Kasie!

Should you see this film? Absolutely. If you’ve had a Barbie, still have one, want one, are curious this film is fun and will bring back memories for you. If you’re like me and would rather have had an action figure, that’s ok too. Still see this film. It’s eye-opening. I am at least going to NEVER use a guitar to try to get a date. Thanks Ken! OH and DON”T USE A GUITAR TO GET A GIRLFRIEND UNLESS YOU’RE IN A BAND! If the script was slightly tighter, we’ve have another masterpiece on our hands. This is GREAT FILMMAKING regardless! Go get in your feelings, wear pink, think about life. You’re awesome too! 4 ½ stars out of 5.