SCIOTO COUNTY- The 41st Annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), is back in person for 2023 after a few years of “virtual only” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is being moved to a new location and a different time of the year from years past.

This year, the event will be held at the Glenn Activity Center at Bristol Village in Waverly, Ohio, and will be held the week of October 16th. A special reception to wrap up the event will be held the afternoon of Friday, October 20th.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The event’s official application form is available at the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org, or those who are interested can call for an application to be mailed – 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the Contest taking place in October include: acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil, and photography. Judging themes include: abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape, and still life. Written pieces including poems and essays are also accepted.

If you have any questions surrounding the AAA7’s Art Show or would like to be added to the mailing list regarding information about the event, please do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or e-mail [email protected]

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at [email protected].