COLUMBUS —Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced a historic investment in high-quality tutoring opportunities intended to accelerate learning for Ohio students. More than $26 million in Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funding is being channeled to six high-quality tutoring vendors who will provide services across the state at no cost to schools and districts. Schools and districts can apply to the Ohio Department of Education to access these state-funded high-quality tutoring programs.

The investment is a part of Future Forward Ohio, the state’s plan to help students recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. High-dosage tutoring is a key component of Future Forward Ohio. Research shows high-dosage tutoring can produce “large learning gains for a wide range of students, including those who have fallen behind academically.”

The state previously awarded $14 million in Statewide Mathematics and Literacy Tutoring Grants to Ohio colleges and universities planning to create or expand mathematics and literacy tutoring programs for Ohio’s K-12 students in one-on-one or small-group settings. In addition, Ohio was one of only five states awarded a grant by Accelerate, a national nonprofit, to drive continued student recovery from the pandemic through evidence-based tutoring models.

“Ohio is investing in programs that make a difference for students, including high-quality tutoring programs,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This is a new, important resource for our schools and districts.”

“Future Forward Ohio is focused on accelerating learning, and we know high-quality tutoring helps students learn.” said Dr. Chris Woolard, interim superintendent of public instruction, “These high-quality tutoring opportunities are a critical tool for raising student achievement in Ohio.”

Districts and schools may apply for services from six tutoring providers, including Amplify, Book Nook, Catapult Learning West, Cignition, Huntington Learning Centers, and Varsity Tutors for Schools. These tutoring services will be available in the 2023-2024 school year.

Schools and districts that want to learn more about this opportunity can visit the Department’s High-Quality Tutoring page.