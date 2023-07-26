Paisley French won 1st Overall National Champion Elite Solo and 1st Overall Senior Elite Dancer of the Year. Students from your readership area include Paisley French and Preslee French from Wheelersburg and Lexie Claxon from Minford. Along with group, duet and solo honors, The Studio of Dance Kentucky was presented with the National Studio of the Year Award.

RACELAND, KY- The Studio of Dance Kentucky won the Studio of the Year Award at the Rainbow National Finals Dance Competition on July 2-7. Dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won the National Championship in Elite Teen Small Groups . In addition to winning a National Championship, the dancers from The Studio of Dance Kentucky also won solo, duet/trio and group honors.

Group Winners are:

The Studio Teen Company- 1st Overall National Champions Elite Small Group 12-14, Runner up Elite Teen Group National Grand Champion and National Double Platinum Elite Small Group Contemporary. Members are Reanna Allen, Lexie Claxon, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Ashtyn Meadows, Kendall Snoddy and Mia Stephenson.

The Studio Senior Small Company- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Small Group 15-19, Runner up Elite Senior Group National Grand Champion, National Double Platinum Elite Small Group Lyrical, Judges Choice Award and Best Costume Elite Small Groups. Members are Reanna Allen, Paisley French, Preslee French, Sydney Hobbs, Kaeli Huff, Kendall Snoddy, Mia Stephenson and Brooklyn Tackett.

Duet/Trio Winners are:

Paisley French and Preslee French- 3rd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Duet/Trio 15-19 and National Double Platinum Elite Duet/Trio Jazz.

Lexie Claxon and Preslee French- 4th Overall Highest Scoring Elite Duet/Trio 12-14 and National Double Platinum Elite Duet/Trio Musical Theatre.

Solo winners are:

Paisley French- 1st Overall National Champion Elite Solo 15-19, Elite Senior Dancer of the Year Winner and National Double Platinum Elite Solo Lyrical.

Preslee French- 2nd Overall Highest Scoring Elite Solo 12-14, Teen Elite Dancer of the Year Runner-up and National Double Platinum Elite Solo Jazz.

Kaeli Huff- Intermediate Rising Starz Senior Dancer of the Year Finalist.

Kendall Snoddy- Intermediate Rising Starz Teen Dancer of the Year Runner-up

The Studio of Dance Kentucky won the prestigious Studio of the Year Award for receiving the highest total of Top 5 High Point awards at National Finals.

The Studio of Dance Kentucky is located in Raceland, Kentucky, and is directed and owned by Natalie Pence. Instructors and choreographers at The Studio of Dance Kentucky are Natalie Pence, Emily Stephenson, Nicole Smittle, Jennifer Downey and Macy Newman. In addition to competitive and performance programs for dancers, The Studio of Dance Kentucky offers recreational dance classes for ages two and older