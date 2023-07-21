McManus

Full disclosure. I’m sharing a review from two years ago! This is an instant classic. We will be back to new movies next week with BOTH Barbie and Oppenheimer!!! Happy Summer!

Two horror movies in two weeks!!! No it’s not October, but this has been fun! The first film came out in 2018 and absolutely crushed it at the cinemas. We saw a fresh take on the horror genre and the acting was superb. This was before I was doing weekly reviews but it would have easily been given 5 stars out of 5. You’ll know the name John Krasinski from The Office. He wrote and directed both films and it also stars his real-life wife Emily Blunt. Neat little side-note. Before we get into the next part of this story let me give you a little background on how this world works. Essentially “aliens/monsters” have invaded Earth. However, they are blind and can only find you if you make noise. Hence the name of the movie! The first film was such an awesome experience in theaters. I watched people tell their partners to STOP eating the popcorn. BE QUIET! It was fun. I wondered if this sequel would live up to how refreshing and entertaining the first one was.

Onto the film.

We open in the quiet town the Abbott family lives in. At first I wasn’t sure if this was after the last movie ended or in the past. The town looks empty and quiet. Immediately you are filled with tension. We then see Lee Abbott (Krasinski) pull up in his truck. He opens his door with a loud creak and heads to a grocery store. This obviously isn’t in the past. We then see the words “Day 1” on the screen. Lee (Krasinski) heads off to his son’s baseball game. There he sees his wife Evelyn (Blunt) and his children. The oldest son Marcus (Jupe) is about to bat next in the order. As Lee sits down he speaks to a friend and neighbor named Emmett (Murphy.) I found that they tried hard to make you realize this character would be important. We then get nice banter from Lee and his daughter Regan (Simmonds) she is hearing-impaired and as in the first film, the family uses sign-language to communicate. As Marcus (Jupe) is down 2 strikes we see a crash in the sky and everyone panics. The creatures are incoming.

2 / 2

We then cut to over 400 days later. “427? Days” shows on the title screen. If I can read my notes correctly! We are back to the present day. If you’ve watched the first film, you’ll know how things played out. For those that haven’t GO WATCH IT!!!! I will refrain from any spoilers of the first film. This movie does a nice job of filling you in on the past, but I highly encourage you watch the first one.

The Abbott family venture off to find other survivors. Eventually the run into Emmett (Murphy) who turns into one of the main characters of this film. Where Emily Blunt’s character Evelyn served as the lead in our first entry it really seems that her young daughter Regan (Simmonds) leads this one. She is FANTASTIC. Truly the entire cast is outstanding.

The score on this film works as well. I’ve discussed in the past, but horror movies for me have to include a complimentary film score. Think of The Shining. The music immediately wraps you up. The same can be said for this film. I will also say this has broken the sequel curse. Normally the sequel never lives up to the original. A couple notes on this. First if feels like a continuation. However, things are bigger, badder, and even….LOUDER? As I said the cast works, and changing the “leads” adds some creativity and life to this story. It was a nice change of pace. If you’re a fan of the horror genre. Put the paper down and go find the first showing. This is the best movie so far this year. VERY IMPRESSED! 5 stars out of 5.