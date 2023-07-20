Addington Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, said that his office received a 9-1-1 call on Tuesday, July 18 from a Wheelersburg residence requesting an ambulance. The caller was requesting to have a nonverbal handicap patient taken to the hospital for injuries that were possibly sustained from his caregiver.

A deputy responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room to speak with family members. The investigation was transferred to the Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit detective.

Detectives reviewed footage from a camera system from inside the residence which showed the alleged abuse. Detectives obtained statements from several witnesses and collected addtional evidence.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that detectives responded to the suspects residence, located at 1805 Jackson Street Portsmouth, Ohio. Detectives transported the suspect to the sheriff’s office for questioning, which resulted in her arrest.

Arrested was Jamey Addington, age 35, of Portsmouth, Ohio. Addington has been charged with Felonious Assault, a felony of the 2nd degree, 5 counts of Patient Abuse or Neglect, a felony of the 4th degree, and Failing to Provide for a Functionally Impaired Person, a felony of the 4th degree. Addington is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $60,000.00 bond. She will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday, July 20,2023.

This is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.