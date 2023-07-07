McManus

As promised. We NOW have Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!!! I did go watch it again. Which made it a lot better!!! I can’t explain it, maybe I was just grumpy last week. But first, let’s talk a little about my friend Indy. I grew up watching the original trilogy. Raiders of the Lost Ark (released in 1981) was/is one of my favorite movies of all time. I studied history in college BECAUSE of Indiana Jones and these films. I know, a tad childish but I have so many amazing memories from growing up with our favorite archaeologist. The first time I said a curse word out loud…. yep…I was copying a line from Indy. What’s great about this series and our hero is he is truly an “every-man” he also messes up ALL THE TIME! Yet his heart and grit usually come through. I think this is what makes the character so appealing. I feel most of us (especially me) screw up, take the wrong path, but keep getting up. As does Indy. So, say I am sad to see him gone is an understatement. We have one final adventure and although I was disappointed in its first viewing, I composed myself and went back again alone and soaked it all in. So, no half star out of 5. I don’t know what I was thinking.

Onto the film.

We open during World War II. It’s 1944 to be exact. We see that Indy (Ford) and his friend Basil Shaw (Jones) have been captured by Nazis. Classic Indy. What’s fun about this adventure is the production company (Disney) has nearly perfected the ability to “de-age” actors. We see a “young”-ish Indiana Jones in action for roughly the first 20 to 30 minutes. It works (for the most part) I felt like I was seeing my favorite hero on the screen again. This opening segment was exciting, had humor, and a GREAT fight/chase scene on top of a train. It made me wish there were another 10 Indiana Jones films. We learn that they are trying to find the Lance of Longinus (rumored to be the lance that pierced Christ as he was being crucified) I won’t spoil anymore of this segment, but we cut to 1969.

It’s “moon day.” As we know this is when Apollo 11 landed on the moon. Indy (Ford) is old. It’s the years AND the miles. He’s retiring from teaching, and Marion (Allen) has left him. We learn more later, and of course it involves Indiana saying something stupid.

Why do WE do that? As Indy prepares to retire, he meets his Goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge) after 18 years I think it was. Her father is Basil Shaw (Jones) Indy’s friend from the opening sequence.

Guess what. There’s a item many people are after. We know from previous films usually there is a “McGuffin” that leads the characters on a journey. We had the Ark of the Covenant, Sankara Stones, the Holy Grail, a Crystal Skull, and in this film Archimedes’ Dial, the Antikythera. This is a real artifact that’s essentially the world’s first analogue computer rumored to be created in the second century BC! SO COOL.

Ok enough of the history lesson. In this film, the villains (former Nazis) led by Jürgen Voller (Mikkelsen) believe this dial will change history. The hunt is on.

No more plot points from me. If you’re a fan of the series and/or Harrison Ford go, see this film! See it in theaters. The cast is all fantastic, Ford shines as always with this character. The music by John Williams is a fitting farewell. The action set pieces, especially the beginning is EXCELLENT. The ending, on 2nd viewing I was happy with it. This is a fun movie. The one complaint, as much as I loved the chase scenes, they ran a little long. I could have used a touch more character development for Helena, but she was still good. Like I said, we won’t have ½ a star. We will have 4 stars out of 5. Farewell Indiana Jones, thank you for the memories and adventures. I will share your stories forever.