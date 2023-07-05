Dr. Woolum celebrating his 100th procedure.

PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center urologist Dr. Stephen Woolums recently celebrated completing his 100th aquablation procedure. Aquablation therapy is a type of treatment for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. The minimally invasive treatment uses the power of water, delivered with robotic precision, to provide long-lasting relief.

For more information, please call the SOMC Urology Associates at 740-356-4URO, or visit https://www.somc.org/programs/urology/