When God works in our lives it is truly amazing. If you ever noticed one thing; religious people are not very impressive! They don’t impress God and they don’t impress those that surround them on a daily basis. Never forget, as a Christian, “What you got is what God gave you!” If you are saved, you are saved on God’s terms; not your own!

I was asked recently, “How do I know I am trusting God?” Now, that is a great question. There are times in our lives when the “walls” seem to be crumbling in on us and doubt begins to creep in. First of all, that is just what the devil wants! So, the following is a little test for you:

How do I know I am trusting God?

1. I can know by the way I wait.

How are you waiting on the Lord, waiting is the one thing that we are not very good at. We what everything, RIGHT NOW! How would you have fared if you were Noah pounding nails all those years? Or what about Joseph and his coat of many colors? They weren’t all that colorful being framed unjustly and counting prison bars! How about Paul as he was floating around in the deep shipwrecked hanging on to a piece of wood? What can we say? They all inspired faith in spite of their circumstances. The truth is that proper waiting brings a greater capacity for service. My friends, it is called the School of Trials. Isaiah 40: 31 says, “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”

2. I can know by the way I walk.

Waiting is not meant to be wasted time! Every moment is preparation for walking with God. When we don’t see the big picture, it is like a jigsaw puzzle, we view the small parts as insignificant and yet they may be the most meaningful in our heavenly trek.

3. We can know by the way we witness.

Psalm 119:46 says, “I will speak of thy testimonies also before kings and will not be ashamed.” Is your testimony about what you have done or about what God has done?

4. I can know by the way I worship.

Psalm 119:47 says, “And I will delight myself in thy commandments, which I have loved. My hands also will I lift up unto thy commandments, which I have loved; and I will meditate in thy statutes.”

What do you get excited about? Is it telling someone about the Lord or telling them about your tax rebate. Is it God or golf? Faith or fishing? Worship or work? Where is knowing God’s will on your list?

Please understand one important thing that I have learned throughout my lifetime; worship on the inside is always proven on the outside!