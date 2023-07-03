Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 23 and returned 11 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Michael Smith, 61

New Boston, OH was indicted on:

Aggravated Murder

Murder

Felonious Assault (5 Counts)

Assault (2 Counts)

Kidnapping (2 Counts)

Abduction (2 Counts)

Tampering with Evidence ( 2 Counts)

Sean Brogden, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Thomas Nicely, 51

Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons While Under Disability

Using Weapons While Intoxicated

Jazmine Allen, 32

Grove City, OH, was indicted on:

Theft

Kevin Pence, 58

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Johnna Spencer, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Theft

Telecommunications Fraud (7 Counts)

Petty Theft

David Chaffins, 40

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Misdemeanor Theft

Jordan Crabtree, 31

Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jeffery Fields, 39

Grayson, KY, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Gordon Snyder, 47

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Identity Fraud

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Jody Hampton, 45

Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug