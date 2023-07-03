Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor, announced that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on June 23 and returned 11 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Michael Smith, 61
New Boston, OH was indicted on:
Aggravated Murder
Murder
Felonious Assault (5 Counts)
Assault (2 Counts)
Kidnapping (2 Counts)
Abduction (2 Counts)
Tampering with Evidence ( 2 Counts)
Sean Brogden, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Thomas Nicely, 51
Peebles, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons While Under Disability
Using Weapons While Intoxicated
Jazmine Allen, 32
Grove City, OH, was indicted on:
Theft
Kevin Pence, 58
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Johnna Spencer, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Theft
Telecommunications Fraud (7 Counts)
Petty Theft
David Chaffins, 40
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Misdemeanor Theft
Jordan Crabtree, 31
Chesapeake, Ohio was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jeffery Fields, 39
Grayson, KY, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Gordon Snyder, 47
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Identity Fraud
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Jody Hampton, 45
Piketon, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug