WHEELERSBURG — David Eugene Tackett, 73, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 25, 1949 in Portsmouth, a son of the late William and Stella Spencer Tackett.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Bennett Tackett, March 31, 1991; and one brother, Toby Tackett.

David was a retired Chemical Operator for SunCoke Chemical in Haverhill with over 40 years of service, a member of the Primitive Baptist Church in Cannonsburg, KY, and a 1967 Northwest High School graduate. David was an avid gardener and craftsman. He believed in hard work and had an exemplary work ethic which he instilled in his sons. He had very special relationships with his daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, and loved family gatherings including joining his brothers for the Ohio State Buckeyes Football games. He also loved camping with his family.

David is survived by his wife, Carol Hall Tackett, whom he married October 23, 1993 in Greenup, KY; two sons, Todd (Lori) Tackett of Lucasville and Bill (Jessica) Tackett of Albany, OH; two step-daughters, Letha Hughes and Crystal Hughes both of Wheelersburg; three grandchildren, Lakan (Steve) McCoy, Cameron (Jill) Tackett, and Allyson (Jacob) Hedrick; four great-grandchildren, Aubree, Kynslee, Oliver, and Reid; three brothers, Terry Tackett of McDermott, Anthony Tackett of Georgia, and Dwight Tackett of Minford; and four sisters, Eula Alexander of Lucasville, Debbie Koenig of Galloway, Eunice Benner of Waverly, and Sandy Tackett of Galloway.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Elders Joe Miller, John Funk, and Eddie Lester officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and an hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.