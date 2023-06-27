PORTSMOUTH — Linda Faye Mullins, age 75 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at SOMC Hospice. She was born October 25, 1947 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Estel and Dorothy Horner.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Jesse, Frank and Earl Horner and 2 sisters, Betty Johnson and Carol Smith. Linda is survived by her daughter Melanie (Jim) Mahlmeister and son Daniel (Heather) Mullins, and five grandchildren, Justin Mahlmeister, Morgan (Ryan) Reynolds, Jimmy Mahlmeister, Addison Mulins and Ethan Mullins, many nieces and nephews and her cat, Alyssa.

Linda was a dedicated mother but she especially enjoyed her role as a grandmother. She spent her time supporting her grandchildren in whatever activities they participated in. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Powellsville and enjoyed volunteering at Vacation Bible School. She also volunteered at the church pantry and church dinners as well as 2 years volunteering at Notre Dame Elementary. She loved listening to music and spending time with her cat. She enjoyed spending time with children as she was the family babysitter for many of her nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Wednesday June 28, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and funeral on Thursday June 29, 2023 at 11:00 with one hour visitation before the service. She will be laid to rest at South Webster Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to SOMC Hospice and/or Sierra’s Haven in her name.