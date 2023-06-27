WHEELERSBURG — Janice Virginia Tomlin, 85, of Wheelersburg, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth. She was born June 26, 1938, in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late George Moses and Lockie May Berry Arms.

Janice was a member of the Dogwood Chapel Church of Christ in Christian Union, the New Boston Homemakers and a former SOMC volunteer. She had also worked as a salesclerk at the former Marting’s Department Store and Kobackers. Janice graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1957, and then attended the former Portsmouth Interstate Business College.

On August 26, 1974, she married Rexford Bennett Tomlin in Portsmouth. The couple was married for 33 years at the time of his death on March 10, 2008.

Surviving is her stepdaughter, Linda Switzer of Portsmouth, and her son, Shyler Switzer; a step-granddaughter, Mary Ann Shaw of Millersport and her son, William Starcher; several nephews and nieces, John Jr., Katie, Susan, Paul Jr., John, Steve, David and Mark Arms, and their families.

Janice was also preceded in death by four siblings, John and Paul Arms, Dolores Lightner and Lenore Williams; her stepdaughter, Marijane Holbrook; and a nephew, Tim Arms.

Graveside services will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 30 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Minister Adams Satterfield officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Friday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth. Memorial contributions may be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201-25th St., Portsmouth, OH 45662. Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.