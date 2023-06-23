The Clay Alumni will be hosting their annual Alumni banquet on Saturday, July 8, 2023. The banquet will be held at Clay High School.

Anyone who ever attended Clay Schools are invited to the fun filled reunion.

The evening will begin with social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. With a brief business meeting at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased by calling Charles Leonard, at 614-586-6741 or by mailing your check, made payable to Clay Alumni, to Charles Leonard at 1312 Cobblestone Avenue, Westerville, Ohio 43081.

The Clay Alumni is currently conducting their annual fundraiser for the Clay Alumni Scholarship Fund. All donations of any size are used to help a Clay graduate further their education beyond high school.