COMPLAINT—Man reportedly on Woodland Avenue in his underwear. 12:42 a.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Man reportedly lying naked in creek bed on Ohio 139, making threats. 4 a.m., June 21.

ROAD BLOCKED—Tree in roadway, power lines down on Ohio 139. 8:45 a.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Man reports neighbor almost hit him with car while he was taking out trash. 9:26 a.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Man reports someone taking advantage of his brother and stealing $60,000. 11:18 a.m., June 21.

SEX OFFENSE—Report taken. Sixteenth Street. Noon, June 21.

ACCIDENT—Vehicle hit building on Main Street, South Webster. No injury. Noon, June 21.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Report of girl being unruly, destroying items and trying to hurt people with a baseball bat. Children’s Services notified. 2:13 p.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Possible gas leak at Broad Street residence. Valley FD on scene, Columbia Gas contacted. 2:46 p.m., June 21.

BURGLARY—Man reports he found his front door kicked in at a residence on Ohio 73. 5:40 p.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Woman reported lying in roadway of Ohio 139 near Riddelbarger Road. 5:45 p.m., June 21.

ON PATROL—Woman found to be staggering in and out of traffic at Division Street/Stewart Avenue. Subject cursed at deputy and refused assistance. 7:05 p.m., June 21.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—ATV’s doing burnouts in parking lot of Garden City Baptist Church. 7:30 p.m., June 21.

COMPLAINT—Woman reported staggering on Ohio 139 near Rubyville. 8:50 p.m., June 21.