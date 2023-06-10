WESTERVILLE, OH– On Wednesday, June 21, Kroger will be hosting a grand re-opening of their newly remodeled Portsmouth store after four months of renovations and improvements. The store, located at 811 Gay Street, will officially unveil its $2 million renovation, allowing shoppers to explore the store’s updates, register to win one of eight $100 Kroger gift cards, sample food and take advantage of Grand Re-Opening specials.

“We started our renovations at the Gay Street location back in February and are thrilled to show our customers the updates we made on June 21,” said Jeffrey Barr, Gay Street Kroger store leader. “Each and every update was made with the customer experience in mind. We know these renovations didn’t happen overnight and appreciate our customers patience and the community’s support during the last four months.”

The newly remodeled 93,483-square-foot store features updated décor and added conveniences including expanded bakery, floral and meat sections. Additionally, the customer service area was refreshed to provide a better experience for shoppers.

Store hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with pharmacy hours 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., weekdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays.

The location presently employs more than 191 associates. Kroger encourages anyone interested in joining the Kroger team to visit jobs.kroger.com.

Representatives from Kroger will be available for store tours/interviews on Wednesday, June 21 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. – ribbon cutting will take place at 10:00 a.m.