PORTSMOUTH- Southern Ohio Medical Center is holding its annual Remembrance Walk on Saturday, June 3rd. The Remembrance Walk is held in honor of all babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death.

The walk will begin in the SOMC Friends Center parking lot. Registration begins at 9am and the walk begins at 10am.

“Even before a child is born, it makes a lasting impact on the expecting family. When that child is lost, it can be a truly traumatic experience,” Maternity Manager Theresa Ruby said. “The Remembrance Walk gives families an opportunity to grieve, honor and remember the children they’ve lost.”

The walk will feature a reading of the names of those who have been lost, as well as a pair of musical tributes. There will also be other remembrance activities, as well as resources on grief and infant loss. To learn more about the Remembrance Walk, please visit https://www.somc.org/perinatal-loss-walk/.