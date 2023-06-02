PORTSMOUTH- Graduation time is here and students around the county are preparing to make moves towards their professional career goals, which means college for some, but in a lot of cases students are heading out into the workforce right out of high school.

For many who have completed their programs at the Scioto County Career and Technical Center (SCCTC) that is the plan, but getting started can be challenging and costly to young adults.

Ralph Gill, a former instructor for the Electricity Program, wanted to ensure that students were prepared to walk out those doors, which is why his daughter made a plan to continue his legacy after his passing.

Teresa Gill set up the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation to honor her father’s memory. This allows graduating seniors in the Electricity program to be awarded a Furnace Tool Kit from State Electric, so that they won’t be delayed after the completion ceremony and can begin work.

Gill said that this foundation is a group effort, “I want to thank everyone for supporting the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation. Because of you, each student in the Senior Electricity Program in 2022 and 2023 was awarded a Furnace Tool Kit from State Electric. The kits will help the students further their education in the field or enter the workforce. Your kindness and generosity will positively impact the students and community for years to come. I would also like to thank the staff at SCCTC, Brett Butler, Treasurer, Greg Shirey, Senior Electrical Instructor, and also Dwight Murphy at State Electric Supply Co. Thank you for collaborating with me and helping to make the Ralph Gill Memorial Foundation come to life!”

These are the students who received the kits this year Josiah Wright, Michael Caiden Rose, Austin Pollard, Isaac Anderson and Jeremiah Smith

All of the students are enrolled as pre-apprentices through the JATC (Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee) of the IBEW Local 575 of Portsmouth. They are all expected to get employment over the next few months.