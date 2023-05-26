PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 19 and returned 15 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Ryan Anderson, 41

Columbus, OH, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Kyler Hollyfield, 24

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marihuana

Possession of Marihuana

Toban Byrd, 23

Chillicothe, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Marihuana

Possession of Marihuana

Robert Spencer, 31

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)

Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs

Alberta Lopez, 29

Saginaw, MI, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)

Possession of Cocaine

Possessing Criminal Tools

Zack Nelson, 23

Columbus, OH, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Failure ti Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Benjamin Damron, 56

Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

William Gambill, 43

Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Jessie Taylor, 28

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention (2 Counts)

Christopher Cutlip, 51

Chillicothe, OH, was indicted on:

Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer

Resisting Arrest

Heather James, 45

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl- Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pete O Eldridge, 35

Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl- Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Criminal Tools

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Oscar Greathouse, 42

Lucasville, OH, was indicated on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Bryan Lay, 58

Otway, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marihuana

Darrell Nesbit, 59

McDermott, OH, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia