PORTSMOUTH- Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on May 19 and returned 15 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Ryan Anderson, 41
Columbus, OH, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Kyler Hollyfield, 24
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marihuana
Possession of Marihuana
Toban Byrd, 23
Chillicothe, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Marihuana
Possession of Marihuana
Robert Spencer, 31
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Having Weapons While Under Disability (2 Counts)
Illegal Use or Possession of Drugs
Alberta Lopez, 29
Saginaw, MI, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound (2 Counts)
Possession of Cocaine
Possessing Criminal Tools
Zack Nelson, 23
Columbus, OH, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Failure ti Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Benjamin Damron, 56
Portsmouth, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
William Gambill, 43
Beaver, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Jessie Taylor, 28
Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:
Possession of a Deadly Weapon While Under Detention (2 Counts)
Christopher Cutlip, 51
Chillicothe, OH, was indicted on:
Failure to Comply with an Order or Signal of a Police Officer
Resisting Arrest
Heather James, 45
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl- Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Pete O Eldridge, 35
Lucasville, OH, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl- Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Criminal Tools
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Oscar Greathouse, 42
Lucasville, OH, was indicated on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Bryan Lay, 58
Otway, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marihuana
Darrell Nesbit, 59
McDermott, OH, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia