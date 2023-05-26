WEST PORTSMOUTH- Mary Agnes Arnett, 89 of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Minford Retirement Center. She was born December 27, 1933 in Portsmouth to the late Paul William and Helen M. Hilbert Weber.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. Arnett, whom she married on September 1, 1952, a son James Arnett, 5 brothers: Joseph, Bernard, Paul J., David and John Weber.

Mary was a homemaker who loved to cook, sew and can vegetables. She was a former Girl Scout Leader, 4H Advisor, member of Our Lady of Sorrows and Holy Trinity Catholic Churches and was also a former Golden Bear. She also loved the Cincinnati Reds.

Mary is survived by 2 sons: William E. (Brenda) Arnett and Christopher G. (Jennifer) Arnett, 2 daughters: Mary Catherine Pencil and Teresa Brown, a sister Ruth Ann Smith, 12 grandchildren; Cassie N. (Peter) Aw-yang, Brad L. (Cindy)Mowery, James Robert (Kim) Arnett Jr., Jefferson “Boone” Arnett, Jason T. Arnett, Teri Snyder, Malisa Neff, Aron Bradley, Stephanie (Derick) VanDyke, Christopher “Adam” (Sarah) Arnett, Nathan (Jessica) Arnett and George Arnett, 15 great grandchildren; Nicholas P. Aw-yang, Zachary R. Aw-yang, Laiken Richardson, Robbie Arnett, Hunter Arnett, Taylor (Randy) Delane, Timothy Snyder, Jonathon Snyder, Elysa Neff, Trey Neff, Kaydence VanDyke, Gracie VanDyke, Kayla McClary, Logan McClary and Colin Mowery, 7 great great grandchildren: Bronson Richardson, James, Ryker and Charlotte Arnett, Coraline Delane, Kimber Arnett and Bronson Neff.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 Wednesday May 31, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral home in West Portsmouth from 11:00 AM till 1:00 PM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.