County Commissioners OK funding requests for events

PORTSMOUTH- Get ready for an upcoming slate of events set to bring more people to downtown Portsmouth!

The Scioto County Commissioners on Thursday approved requests from Friends of Portsmouth for events, including the annual Fourth of July Fireworks, Portsmouth River Days, and Winterfest.

The group requested and will receive:

$5,000 for the riverfront Fourth of July fireworks show on July 2

$15,000 for Portsmouth River Days, which happens every Labor Day weekend; and

$5,000 for Winterfest, which will take over Boneyfiddle from Nov. 16 through Dec. 31.

“Everyone looks forward to these events,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell. “Friends (of Portsmouth) is doing a lot of good work.”

The commissioners also discussed the recent disc golf tournament that happened in West Portsmouth at the expanded site of the former Shawnee Golf Course. The Fire and Smoke Disc Golf Tournament had 58 participants raising funds for signage and other necessities at the course.

“There’s people down there playing disc golf every night now,” Powell said. “It’s something special. [Ohio Department of Natural Resources] have really invested heavily in our community.

“There’s a lot going on in the community, as always,’ he said.