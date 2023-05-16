Portsmouth Graduation to be held May 20th

Probable graduates for 2023 pending the completion of district and state requirements.
Graduation will be at 7:00 P.M. May 20th
Valedictorian- Katie Ann Born
Salutatorian- Whitney Jane Thuma
Brock K Anthony
Nasia Lee Shae Arnett
Earl Fredrick Bender
Ryen Paige Bishop
Doreena S. Blankenship
Paiton R. Blevins
Katie Ann Born
Kennedy Renae Bowling
William L. Cable
Michael W. Carr
Jake R. Carter
Kymaree Nukai Carter
Elijah F. B. Carver
Andrea Alice Chalfan
Gabrielle Alee Marie Ray Collins
Paige Renea Collins
Eleasah J. Combs
Braeden Lee Cook
James Cooper, Jr.
Taylor Sabrina Corke
Bryson Alexander Craft
Alexis C. Crockett
Wayne M. Cuffie
Marissa D. Cunningham Luther
Timothy John DeBord
Malachi Isiah Lee Dempsey
Amari Jade Dooley
Jayden Christopher Duncan
Tyler Aaron Duncan
Maxwell A. Edwards
Emily M. Ensign
Christopher Gary Glispie
David M. Grizzell
Beau Matthew Hammond
Joshua J. Haney
A’mari Miguel Harmon
Gabriel E. Harris
Nolan M. Heiland
Enrique O. Hernandez
Ganon Gray Higgins
Aiden Knight Hinkle
Jada S. Howell
Autumn Faith Huff
Dominic Charles Jackson
Arlen Jarmatcki
Jossalynn Gabrielle Johnson
Sydney Elise Johnson
Haley Nicole Kazee
Alena Lynn King
Bryan P. Kling
Bradley Michael Liddle
Joy Elizabeth Livingston
Vincent Mitchell Lonardo
Tianna M. Lore- Prado
Shaye McKenzie Lyon
Patrick Anthony Martin, Jr.
Preston D. Mays
Izaia N. McAllister
Carson Dillon McKenzie
Skylar Mathew McKenzie
Amarea Danielle Jean McKinley
Cody Creed Milum
Jesse Ray Mitchell
Braydon D. Monk
Saul Monrraga Rodriguez
Curbee Ann Morris
Abigail Marie Mullins
Andrew S. Nipper
Dustin Reade Pendleton
Monalisa Madureira Poxes
Joseph Leroy Ramey
Tristan M. Rawlins
Bryson C. Reed
Kierston Neaveh Reid
Nolan T. Renison
Kenneth Otha Sanderlin
Naudia D. Sanders
Gracie Ann Scarberry
Madison P. Scharbrough
Caden M. Scott
Taylor Michelle Sherman
Edward Allen Stotridge
Jacob A. Thomas
Whitney Jane Thuma
Nicole Paige Tipman
Dallana Torres
Sharon Torres
Brenden Truett
Jaelyn Nichole Velazquez Flores
Ethan Blaine Wallace
Jordan Connor Ward
Hunter Gabriel Williams
Roy Winn
Nevaeh Success Wood
Gavin L. Yates
Jadynn M. York