Portsmouth Graduation to be held May 20th

Probable graduates for 2023 pending the completion of district and state requirements.

Graduation will be at 7:00 P.M. May 20th

Valedictorian- Katie Ann Born

Salutatorian- Whitney Jane Thuma

Brock K Anthony

Nasia Lee Shae Arnett

Earl Fredrick Bender

Ryen Paige Bishop

Doreena S. Blankenship

Paiton R. Blevins

Katie Ann Born

Kennedy Renae Bowling

William L. Cable

Michael W. Carr

Jake R. Carter

Kymaree Nukai Carter

Elijah F. B. Carver

Andrea Alice Chalfan

Gabrielle Alee Marie Ray Collins

Paige Renea Collins

Eleasah J. Combs

Braeden Lee Cook

James Cooper, Jr.

Taylor Sabrina Corke

Bryson Alexander Craft

Alexis C. Crockett

Wayne M. Cuffie

Marissa D. Cunningham Luther

Timothy John DeBord

Malachi Isiah Lee Dempsey

Amari Jade Dooley

Jayden Christopher Duncan

Tyler Aaron Duncan

Maxwell A. Edwards

Emily M. Ensign

Christopher Gary Glispie

David M. Grizzell

Beau Matthew Hammond

Joshua J. Haney

A’mari Miguel Harmon

Gabriel E. Harris

Nolan M. Heiland

Enrique O. Hernandez

Ganon Gray Higgins

Aiden Knight Hinkle

Jada S. Howell

Autumn Faith Huff

Dominic Charles Jackson

Arlen Jarmatcki

Jossalynn Gabrielle Johnson

Sydney Elise Johnson

Haley Nicole Kazee

Alena Lynn King

Bryan P. Kling

Bradley Michael Liddle

Joy Elizabeth Livingston

Vincent Mitchell Lonardo

Tianna M. Lore- Prado

Shaye McKenzie Lyon

Patrick Anthony Martin, Jr.

Preston D. Mays

Izaia N. McAllister

Carson Dillon McKenzie

Skylar Mathew McKenzie

Amarea Danielle Jean McKinley

Cody Creed Milum

Jesse Ray Mitchell

Braydon D. Monk

Saul Monrraga Rodriguez

Curbee Ann Morris

Abigail Marie Mullins

Andrew S. Nipper

Dustin Reade Pendleton

Monalisa Madureira Poxes

Joseph Leroy Ramey

Tristan M. Rawlins

Bryson C. Reed

Kierston Neaveh Reid

Nolan T. Renison

Kenneth Otha Sanderlin

Naudia D. Sanders

Gracie Ann Scarberry

Madison P. Scharbrough

Caden M. Scott

Taylor Michelle Sherman

Edward Allen Stotridge

Jacob A. Thomas

Whitney Jane Thuma

Nicole Paige Tipman

Dallana Torres

Sharon Torres

Brenden Truett

Jaelyn Nichole Velazquez Flores

Ethan Blaine Wallace

Jordan Connor Ward

Hunter Gabriel Williams

Roy Winn

Nevaeh Success Wood

Gavin L. Yates

Jadynn M. York

Valedictorian, Katie Ann Born