Mary’s Clothesline geared toward helping kids

PORTSMOUTH- School is nearly out for the summer, but Mary’s Clothesline, Inc. is already planning to supply next year’s students.

Sisters Linda and Marcie Barlow founded the organization, which is geared toward helping Scioto County’s young scholars achieve their dreams with backpacks full of school supplies. They are originally from the Pittsburgh area. They came to love Scioto County through the dirt-track racing community and trips to local tracks as children.

Each trip to the area meant a five-hour drive, so the pair decided to move here.

“We’ve grown a little bit every year,” said Linda Barlow, the organization’s chief financial officer. “The response down here is tremendous.”

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary giving campaign, the Barlows hope to grow awareness of Mary’s Clothesline, a 501(c)3, and gain some donations and sponsors. Nascar’s Giveathon event began May 16.

“For the past four years we have distributed the backpacks at Portsmouth Raceway Park,” according to the organization’s entry on NASCAR Foundation’s website. “By providing these items to the families we ease their burden during the back-to-school season. We provide these items to the children to ensure they have the items needed for success in the classroom. We also ease the financial burden that many families in our region face at back-to-school time.”

In addition to the giveaway at PRP, there will be others throughout the year. The organization collects school supplies, backpacks, lunchboxes, coats, hats, gloves, and toys for children up to age 12.

“They need to see positivity,” Barlow said, “we can make a difference in the community. … It’s just fun. It’s a positive thing and it warms my heart to really help the people.”

Want to help? Contact the Barlows on Facebook at Mary’s Clothesline or (724)816-8482.