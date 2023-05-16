Green High School holding graduation ceremony on May 21

Green High School’s final Commencement Ceremony in their current high school will take place in the high school gymnasium on Sunday, May 21 at 2p.m. Doors will open at

Graduating Cum Laude are: Makayla Joye Laber, Kiley Brooke McIntyre, Emilee Faith Ramey, and Kathryn Alexandra Smith.

Makayla Joye Laber is the daughter of Phillip and Jocelyn Laber of Wheelersburg, Ohio. She will be attending Ohio University-Southern where she will major in early childhood education. Makayla will be receiving an Ohio High School Honor’s Diploma upon graduation. She has received the Regional Advantage Scholarship.

Kiley Brooke McIntyre is the daughter of Eddy and Leah McIntyre of Ironton, Ohio. She will be attending Shawnee State University this fall and majoring in psychology. Kiley will be receiving an Ohio High School Honor’s Diploma at graduation. Kiley has received the Blue and Grey Merit Scholarship from Shawnee and was selected for WSAZ Best of Class.

Emilee Ramey is the daughter of Andy and Rachel Ramey of Lucasville, Ohio. She will be attending Mount Vernon Nazarene University this fall where she will be majoring in elementary education/intervention (P-5). Emilee will receive an Ohio High School Honor’s Diploma. She has received the MVNU Founder’s Scholarship.

Kathryn “Alex” Alexandra Smith is the daughter of Scott and Karyn Smith of Ironton, Ohio. Alex will be attending Ohio University-Athens where she will major in marketing and communications. Alex will receive an Ohio High School Honor’s Diploma at graduation

The remaining graduates are: Ashlynn Mykenzie Bailey, Elizabeth Ann Marie Bailey, Tyler Michael Blanton, Levi Franklin Blevins, Lori Kathryn Brown, Destiny Reagan Burk, Waylon Lee Chaffins, Jenna Paige Fox, Abigail Christine Harmon, Alley Jane Hensley, James Marshall Hurst, Jaylynn Aubrey Jones, Anna Grace Knapp, *Makayla Joye Laber, Chaise Michael Lavender, Landan Michael Lodwick, Gage Michael Maynard, Gabriel Alexander McBee, *Kiley Brooke McIntyre, Daylan Joseph Mollett, Morgan Riley Moore, Christopher Cameron Evan

Otworth, Kelsea Nicole Pollard, *Emilee Faith Ramey, Mikenzi Nicole Renison, Isaiah Darren Runyon, Jonathan Andrew Runyon, Levi Preston Sampson, *Katelinn Sue Satterfield, *Kathryn Alexandra Smith, Seth Adam Lee Sowards, Marissa Rose Stevens-Ison, Levi Arthur Waddell, and Audra Makenzie Wilson

*Graduating with Ohio High School Honors Diploma

Emilee Ramey Alex Smith Kiley McIntyre