Pizzulli sworn in as 90th district Ohio House rep

SCIOTO COUNTY- After three months the Republican caucus in the Ohio House of Representatives have sworn in a new 90th district representative, Justin Pizzulli.

“It’s an honor to be selected to serve my community in the Ohio House,” Pizzulli said. “I am passionate about delivering for our community, protecting our rights, and expanding investing in economic opportunity. I look forward to proving myself to my constituents as I work tirelessly to represent them at the Statehouse.”

The district, which includes Adams and Scioto counties, was left without representation when elected representative Brian Baldridge was tapped to head the Ohio Department of Agriculture earlier this year.

Pizzulli is a real estate agent from Wheelersburg. He has degrees from Shawnee State University and Marshall University. He campaigned for the seat in the 2018 Republican primary. Pizzulli was one of nine applicants for the open seat and one of three from Scioto County.