South Webster takes State

On March 4, 2023, the South Webster High School cheer squad took the mat at the state cheer competition for the first time. The twelve cheerleaders and mascot from South Webster High School became the first competition squad in South Webster history, and they did not stop there. Not only were they the first competitive cheer squad, but they also won the first cheer state championship title for South Webster High School.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1D1E6ExK-ylbXAkBNju0VGr0yYfowPkh8/view

By Addie Smith, PDT Contributor © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved