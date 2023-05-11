Parkins back in custody after escape from STAR

SCIOTO COUNTY- An anonymous tip led to the May 9 capture of a fugitive from justice who escaped the STAR Community Justice Center.

Eric Parkins, 42, of Parkersburg, W.Va., was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 9, by the Parkersburg, W.Va., police department. The capture was without incident.

“About 7:05 a.m. on the 9th, we had an anonymous caller call in and state they saw Mr. Parkins in the 600 block of Pike Street, Parkersburg,” said Capt. R.L. Koher of the Parkersburg Police Department. “He was walking down the road and they found him and stopped him.”

Parkins had been on the run from law enforcement since May 6. He had been incarcerated for drug crimes and had been labeled as someone with “violent tendencies.” The Ohio State Highway Patrol sent out a nationwide BOLO on him, and that’s how the Parkersburg PD identified Parkins.

Parkins was taken to the Wood County Holding Center, then to the North Central Regional Jail. Unless he waives it, Parkins will have an extradition hearing before being transported back to Scioto County.

“The timely apprehension of both subjects is a direct reflection of the cohesive efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies,” said Lt. J.J. Schuldt of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “These efforts paired with the information from private citizens has led us to successful apprehensions of both escapees. Everyone’s efforts involved should be commended.”