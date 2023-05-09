West wins Rocky Nelson Wood Bat Classic

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth West Senators captured a pair of victories to claim the 2023 Rocky Nelson Wood Bat Classic championship on Saturday at their home field.

In their opening game against Manchester, the Senators defeated the Greyhounds 4-3 — scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the comeback win.

Junior Wesley Cooper scored on a Manchester error to pull West within a run at 3-2 before freshman Will Kegley scored on an RBI fielder’s choice by junior Levi Pickelsimer.

With two outs in the home half of the seventh, junior Reece Coleman delivered the walk-off RBI single — scoring junior Jakob Tipton from third base as the winning run.

Freshman Isaac Tipton earned the win on the mound for West in game one, allowing three hits, three earned runs, and striking out nine Manchester batters on 116 pitches.

In the championship game, West defeated South Point 5-1 — scoring each of their five runs during their two-run third and three-run fourth innings and playing shutout baseball in the field for the final five.

Jakob Tipton had two RBI for the Senators in the second game, while Kegley and junior Trevor Fike had an RBI apiece.

Isaac Tipton, Kegley, Jakob Tipton, Max Rapp, and Cole Windsor scored runs for the Senators in the win over the Pointers.

Fike took the victory in the championship game, allowing five hits, one earned run, and striking out 10 Pointers on 100 pitches in the complete game effort.

