Bobcats back in sectional final

NEW BOSTON — A five-run sixth propeled the Green Lady Bobcats to a 7-4 victory over host and Southern Ohio Conference Division I rival New Boston in Monday’s Division IV sectional semifinal.

Five consecutive Green batters reached with one out in their five-run sixth.

Junior Heaven Mattingly started the scoring in the fifth when she drove in senior Katelinn Satterfield with an RBI — after Satterfield led the inning with a leadoff single.

Junior Ryleigh McDavid tied the game at 4-4 with an RBI double, scoring Mattingly from second.

Freshman Ava Abrams gave the Lady Bobcats the lead with a two RBI single, scoring freshman Emma Brown and McDavid to put Green in front 6-4.

The last Green batter to reach in the sixth was junior Skyler Neal whose single scored Abrams after a New Boston error.

McDavid got the win in the circle for Green, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and striking out two New Boston batters on 109 pitches.

New Boston saw six different batters collect a hit on the day, including Bre Conkel, Dylan O’Rourke, Cassie Williams, M. Evans, Allison Friend, and Cadence Williams.

Green advances to Wednesday’s Division IV sectional final where they’ll face top-seeded Notre Dame at 5 p.m. with a trip to the district tournament on the line.

***

BOX SCORE

Green 001 105 0 — 7 14 2

New Boston 001 300 0 — 4 6 3

W: Ryleigh McDavid (G) 7IP, 6H, 4ER, 2BB, 2K; L: Cassie Williams (NB) 7IP, 14H, 5ER, 5BB, 8K

Green hitting

Kiley McIntyre 3-4, R, BB

Heaven Mattingly 1-5, R, RBI

Emma Brown 1-3, R, RBI, 2BB

Ryleigh McDavid 1-5, R, RBI

Ava Abrams 2-4, R, 2RBI

Skyler Neal 2-4

Bethany Kilgore 0-3, BB

Taylor Patton 1-3, R

Katelinn Satterfield 3-4, R

New Boston hitting

Jadelyn Lawson 0-4, R

Bre Conkel 1-3

Dylan O’Rourke 1-3, R

Cassie Williams 1-4, RBI

M. Evans 1-3, R

Allison Friend 1-3, BB

Cadence Williams 1-3, R, RBI