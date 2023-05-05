Trojans top Bobcats, 11-1

PORTSMOUTH — Fifteen hits led to 11 runs for the Portsmouth Trojans during their 11-1 win over Green in a non-league baseball contest at Hatcher Field on Thursday.

Portsmouth scored multiple runs in each of the first, second, third, and fourth frames in their victory over the Bobcats.

Multiple Trojans had multi-hit days, including freshmen Jacob Roth and Trevin Brooks, seniors Tyler Duncan and Reade Pendleton, and juniors Zach Roth and Nathaniel Berry — all of which had two hits apiece.

Roth, Duncan, and Pendleton each finished with two RBI as well.

Duncan earned the win on the mound for Portsmouth, allowing two hits, one earned run, and striking out nine Green batters.

Green scored its lone run in the top of the second while trailing 2-0.

Freshman Jon Knapp singled to score sophomore Blake Smith after Smith drew a leadoff walk.

BOX SCORE

Green 010 000 — 124

Portsmouth 252 002 — 11 15 0

W: Tyler Duncan (P) 4IP, 2H, 1ER, 1BB, 9K; Brennan Renison (G) 4IP, 11H, 6ER, 2BB, 0K

