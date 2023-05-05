Pirates produce early in win over Indians

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg Pirates plated runs in each of their first four innings while earning a 6-1 victory over Valley in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II play game in Lucasville.

Single run frames from the Pirates preceded a three-run fourth — as both teams went scoreless for the final three innings.

Junior Connor Estep scored the game’s first run in the top of the first — reaching on one of four Valley errors in the game. Estep was drove in from third base by junior Isaac Bockway who singled with one out.

Junior Rowdy Watkins drove in ‘Burg’s second run with an RBI sacrifice fly, scoring junior Jake Darling from third for the first out in the second inning.

Valley freshman Carson Powell scored the Indians’ lone run in the second inning on one of two Pirate errors in the game. Powell reached via fielder’s choice, the first out in the second.

Bockway scored in the top of the third on an Indian error to put the Pirates back in front by a pair of runs before their three-run fourth.

In the fourth, the Pirates strung together back-to-back-to-back RBI hits — a single by Bockway to score Watkins, a double by senior Lane Hutchinson to score junior Caden Conn, and a single by junior Creed Warren to score Bockway.

Conn earned the win on the hill for the Pirates — allowing just six hits, issuing no walks, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine Valley batters in the victory.

Wheelersburg will play for at-least a share of the SOC II title on Friday when they host Minford.

***

BOX SCORE

Wheelersburg 111 300 0 — 6 10 2

Valley 010 000 0 — 1 6 4

W: Caden Conn (W) 7IP, 6H, 0ER, 0BB, 9K; L: Carter Nickel (V) 4IP, 7H, 4ER, 0BB, 4K

Wheelersburg hitting

Connor Estep 0-5, R

Caden Conn 1-5, R

Isaac Bockway 2-3, 2R, 2RBI

Lane Hutchinson 2-3, RBI

Creed Warren 1-3, RBI

Jake Darling 1-2, R

Owen Young 1-3

Rowdy Watkins 2-3, RBI, R

Valley hitting

Jaekyn Ridout 1-3

Jace Copley 1-3

Tate Queen 1-3

Carson Powell 0-3, R

Chris Queen 1-3

Hunter Edwards 1-3

Carter Nickel 1-3

Wheelersburg junior Rowdy Watkins (25) collected two hits, an RBI and run scored during the Pirates’ 6-1 win over Valley in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Jacob Smith | Daily Times