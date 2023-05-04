Scioto County Memorial Day plans set

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto County Memorial Day Association announces plans for the 2023 Memorial Day Events for Monday, May 29, 2023.

The Scioto County Veterans Service Office will hold a ceremony at Tracy Park beginning at 9:30 A.M. with Bill Dillon officiating. Parade line-up will start at 9:30 A.M. on the North side of the park and parade will kick-off at 10:00 A.M. This year’s Parade Grand Marshall will be John Kleinman. The parade will head South on Chillicothe Street, then turn East on Gallia Street to Offnere, turning North on Offnere and disbanding at Greenlawn Cemetery. Anyone wishing to participate in this years parade can pick up an application at the Veterans Service Office in the Court House Annex. Applications can be either returned to the Veterans Service Office or simply turned in at the parade line-up.

Memorial services at Greenlawn Soldiers Circle will begin at approximately 11:00 A.M. with Adam Jones of SAL Squadron 23 as Master of Ceremonies. This year’s speaker will be Ryan Schieffer a native of Franklin Furnace and 2008 Green High School graduate. Ryan enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2012 as a Mineman. He was stationed in San Diego, California and Goose Creek, South Carolina. Ryan also served a year long tour in Bahrain in the Middle East. He returned home in 2017 and enrolled at Shawnee State University studying Business Management and Cyber Security. He also transitioned to the U.S. Naval Reserves where he served as an Intelligence Specialist. Ryan still serves as 1st Class Petty Officer and hold the roles of Intelligence Analyst, Assistant Petty Officer for the team and Command Sponsorship Coordinator. He was recently awarded as Jr. Sailor of the year. Ryan and his wife Audrey reside with their two children in Lucasville, Ohio.