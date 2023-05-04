May is CAO Month in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Commissioners have proclaimed May to be Community Action Organization Month.

“We appreciate the partnership with Community Action,” said Commissioner Scottie Powell at the May 4 meeting of the Scioto County Commissioners. “It’s been strengthening every year.”

One such partnership is between Community Action and Scioto County Job and Family Services. Community Action frees up hundreds of hours of caseworkers’ time to allow them to concentrate on the welfare of the children in their care.

“Your team is alleviating the caseworkers’ hundreds of hours,” Powell said. “It’s making a difference specifically within that organization. We appreciate the partnership with Community Action. It’s been strengthening every year.”

Community Action Agencies were created in 1964 as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty. Community Action Organization of Scioto County is one of more than a thousand CAA’s nationwide.

Locally, Community Action offers workforce development, Head Start, nutrition education, and many more programs that help improve economic and social opportunities in the area.

“It’s encouraging to see the many fingerprints [CA leaves] on the community,” Powell said.

The Commissioners also:

Accepted state casino revenue in the amount of $279,227.43

Approved changes to the courthouse’s phone system that would allow more options during times of emergency and offer a better, more efficient communications system

Discussed the upcoming move of the Scioto County Clerk of Courts’ Titles Department to the former health department offices, which are being renovated.