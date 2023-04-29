Shawnee State University raises $64,000 at President’s Gala

PORTSMOUTH- The Shawnee State University Development Foundation’s annual President’s Gala has raised $64,000 for the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship fund. Held in-person for the first time in three years, this year’s President’s Gala brought together donors, faculty, alumni, staff, and students to celebrate the university’s ongoing initiatives.

“The President’s Gala is one of my favorite events on campus,” Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “Being able to once again host this event in-person and bring together our supporters is a tremendous feeling. Our donors surpassed the goal for this year’s event and are continuing to aid us in making college possible for students in our region.”

The event also marked Dr. Jeff Bauer’s final President’s Gala as President of SSU ahead of his upcoming retirement in June. During the event several donors, former students, and university leadership shared their appreciation for his and his wife Jeril’s 36 years of service to the university.

“President Bauer and Jeril have been a steady fixture at Shawnee State for so many years and it was only fitting to honor and express our gratitude for them at the President’s Gala,” Moore said. “In their honor, over $20,000 was raised in donations from donors all across the country to support student scholarships.”

The Friends of Shawnee Scholarship fund was established in 2002 to provide additional tuition assistance to those students in need. Since its first year being awarded, the fund has awarded over $250,000 in scholarship aid to more than 280 students.

To learn more about the SSU Development Foundation and its impact on Shawnee State University’s campus, visit www.givetossu.com or contact Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation at [email protected] or by calling (740) 351-3082.