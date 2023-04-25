Trojans earn road win over Blue Devils

GALLIPOLIS — The Portsmouth Trojans baseball team continued their hot streak on Monday — earning a 4-1 road win over Gallia Academy in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The Trojans collected nine hits as a team and saw a complete game effort from Vinnie Lonardo on the mound in the victory.

Tyler Duncan, Reade Pendleton, and Trevin Brooks each had two hits for the Trojans. Brooks delivered a pair of RBI as well — the first in the third to give the Trojans a 1-0 lead and another in the sixth to make it 4-1 Portsmouth.

Lonardo allowed just six hits and one earned run on 117 pitches against Gallia Academy, while also striking out 10 Blue Devils batters.

Jacob Roth, Zach Roth, and Amari Harmon each had a hit for Portsmouth.

The Trojans (12-2) will host Ironton at Hatcher Field on Wednesday in another key OVC contest.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth 001 102 0 — 4 9 3

Gallia Academy 000 010 0 — 1 6 2

W: Vinnie Lonardo (P) 7IP, 6H, 1ER, 4BB, 10K; L: Camden (GA) 7IP, 9H, 2ER, 3BB, 2K