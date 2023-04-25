Senators even season series against Mohawks

McDERMOTT — The Portsmouth West Senators collected 11 hits and plated six runs on their way to a 6-2 victory over Northwest in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play on Saturday.

The meeting between the Senators and Mohawks over the weekend was the second time in three days the two programs have met.

Junior Trevor Fike got it done at the plate and on the hill for the Senators.

Fike finished 3-of-5 at the plate with a team-high three RBI, while allowing just four hits and two earned runs on 125 pitches. He also struck out nine Mohawk batters.

Isaac Tipton, Jakob Tipton, and Will Kegley each had two hits for West, while Reece Coleman and Levi Pickelsimer had a hit apiece.

Northwest received hits from Levi Shepherd, Logan Shepherd, Reece Lute, and Eli Dettwiller. Logan Shepherd and Brady Doss drove in a run each for the Mohawks.

***

BOX SCORE

Portsmouth West 003 100 2 — 6 11 0

Northwest 000 200 0 — 2 4 4

W: Trevor Fike (PW) 7IP, 4H, 2ER, 6BB, 9K; L: Eli Dettwiller (N) 4IP, 7H, 2ER, 2BB, 4K