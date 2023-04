SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 21-April 24

By

SPRING SCOREBOARD — April 21

Baseball

South Webster 1, Valley 0

Minford 8, Waverly 2

Oak Hill 9, Eastern 0

Green 6, Ironton St. Joseph 5

Notre Dame at New Boston, ppd. to April 25

Symmes Valley 20, Western 6, completion of suspended game from April 5

Symmes Valley 11, Western 5

Clay at East, no report

Portsmouth 6, South Point 1

Gallia Academy 6, Ironton 2

Chesapeake 5, Coal Grove 3

Fairland 12, Rock Hill 0

Softball

South Webster 6, Valley 2

Waverly 8, Minford 7

Oak Hill at Eastern, no report

Notre Dame 16, New Boston 1

East at Clay, no report

Western at Symmes Valley, no report

Portsmouth 13, South Point 0

Ironton 14, Gallia Academy 2

Coal Grove 19, Chesapeake 1

Fairland 3, Rock Hill 2