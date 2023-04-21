Pirates win 1 of 4 tennis matches

WHEELERSBURG — The Wheelersburg High School boys tennis team, following a 3-1 start to the season, lost three recent home matches —including a pair in the Southern Ohio Conference.

The Pirates pitched a 5-0 shutout of host New Boston, but then lost three in a row to visiting Clay 3-2, to visiting West 4-1, and finally to visiting and non-league Unioto on Saturday 5-0.

Wheelersburg had defeated Clay in the two clubs’ first meeting —also by a 3-2 count.

The latest results left the Pirates with a 4-5 overall record, and 4-3 in the SOC.

* * *

Wheelersburg 5, New Boston 0

Singles

Chaz Meyers (W) def. Avery Gosselin 6-2, 6-0

Alex Meyers (W) def. Brooklyn Boyer 6-0, 6-1

Daniel Woodring (W) def. Arendra Gosselin 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Justin Howard and Dylan Wilson (W) def. Julie Maynard and Trey Steele 6-1, 6-4

Brady Schomburg and Kody Evans (W) def. Riley Adkins and Gabby Banefield 6-1, 6-1

Clay 3, Wheelersburg 2

Singles

Malachi Loper (C) def. Justin Howard (W) 6-1, 6-4

Daniel Woodring (W) def. Kenny Fowler (C) 7-5, 6-2

Marshall Thorton (C) def. Alex Richey (W) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

Quinton Demorest and Alex Lands (C) def. Dylan Wilson and Jaden Cain (W) 6-1, 6-1

Kody Evans and Brady Schomburg (W) def. Mallory Swords and Jacob Robinson (C) 6-0, 6-1

West 4, Wheelersburg 1

Singles

Ethan Hazelbaker (West) def. Justin Howard (Burg) 1-6, 6-1, 6-2

Brandon Anderson (West) def. Daniel Woodring (Burg) 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

Aiden Robinson (West) def. Alex Richey (Burg) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

Haley Coleman and Cole Tipton (West) def. Kody Evans and Brady Schomburg (Burg) 6-2, 6-2

Dylan Wilson and Jaden Cain (Burg) def. Abby Taylor and Isaac Harper (West) 7-5, 3-6, 6-4

Unioto 5, Wheelersburg 0

Singles

Lucas Hanes (U) def. Justin Howard (W) 6-1, 6-0

Mason Thornsberry (U) def. Daniel Woodring (W) 6-2, 6-3

Ben Thomas (U) def. Alex Richey (W) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

J.C. Stark and Charlie Lewis (U) def. Kody Evans and Brady Schomburg (W) 6-1, 6-4

Gordon Sigler and Michael Franko (U) def. Dylan Wilson and Jaden Cain (W) 6-2, 6-1