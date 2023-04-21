Portsmouth couple indicted and arrested

PORTSMOUTH- Scioto County Sheriff, David Thoroughman, states that work is still being done on the investigation of a fatal ATV crash that was reported on March 26, 2023. The ATV crash resulted in the death of Wyatt Moore, age 7.

Thoroughman stated that there were statements from multiple witnesses, along with an interview from the driver of the ATV and the mother of the child. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted by obtaining a search warrant to take a blood sample from the driver after his arrival at Grant Medical Center.

The investigation revealed that the driver of the ATV was under the influence of drugs at the time of the accident and that Wyatt’s mother was aware of this. The driver of the ATV is the boyfriend of the mother.

The case was presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury on Friday, April 14th, which resulted in indictment warrants being filed.

Thoroughman stated that on Wednesday, April 19th, the victim’s mother was arrested without incident at her apartment. Her boyfriend was later found at a different location and arrested without incident.

Arrested was Breonna Phipps, age 30. Phipps has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, Child Endangerment, a felony of the 5th degree, Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the 3rd degree, and Obstructing Justice, a felony of the 5th degree.

Also arrested was Jeremy Bryant, age 43. Bryant was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, a felony of the 1st degree, two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony of the 2nd degree, Endangering Children, a felony of the 4th degree, Endangering Children, a felony of the 5th degree, Inducing Panic, a felony of the 4th degree, Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs and/or Alcohol, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, Operating Off Street or Highway in Willful or Wanton Disregard of the Safety of Person or Property, a minor misdemeanor, Misconduct at an Emergency, a misdemeanor of the 1st degree, and Probation Violation. Both are currently being held without bond until they appear at Scioto County Common Pleas Court on a later date.

This is still an ongoing investigation, anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091

Bryant