PLT’s Every Brilliant Thing

I can’t speak more highly for the Portsmouth Little Theater and all who are involved. Kayla Parker is always so gracious, and kind had has me out for the performances to give my readers a little insight and a slight nudge to go see these plays/musicals/performances! She had reached out to me and has invited me to a rehearsal. I am unfortunately out of town as you’re reading this, but the show must go on! I plan to give a review when this comes out on May 5th until then I wanted to give you a preview of what’s to come. Side note – the last show Clue was a SMASH HIT. Tickets went quick and the cast and crew even added extra shows. I know you will all support as you always do but get your tickets FAST!

I spoke with Kayla Parker (Board of Governors President – Portsmouth Little Theater) and she gave me a little incite on this unique, and intriguing show.

“We are presenting a 1- hour interactive storyteller play called Every Brilliant Thing. The play is a fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness Month (May) and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Scioto County Suicide Prevention Scholarship through The Scioto Foundation.

Every Brilliant Thing tells the story of a young girl confronted with her mother’s depression. Her instinct is to try and cure her mother. With this in mind, she starts curating a list of all the amazing things that the universe has to offer. The story follows her as she deals with the effects of her mother’s struggles, and how they impact her life and relationships over the years.

Every Brilliant Thing deals with heavy subject matter in a unique, light- hearted way that gives hope and laughter through the darkness. It is a one person show with audience participation.

Tickets are general admission, and are $15, or $12 for seniors and students. They can be purchased at pltlive.com.

As I said earlier, PLEASE go support this “little” theater and all that put so much time and effort into this. These performances especially hold just value with the subject at hand and as it was said, with “hope and laughter.” We can all agree the world has had some very dark days. We have all had dark days and sad moments. The best way to combat that is fighting for the light together and having hope when there isn’t any. Love each other. See you next week back to our weekly movie!